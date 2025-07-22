Greed Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025
Are you going to be satisfied with what you’ve got or risk it all to get more? That’s the main question in front of you in Greed. Sure, there are Greed codes to redeem, but those won’t give you the most valuable treasures. However, if you’re playing a game named Greed, we’re sure you’ll grab the freebies below!
All Greed Codes List
Active Greed Codes
- Nikolai: 15k Currency
- RoadTo1K: 20k Currency
- NEWRELICS: 15 Bloodline Rerolls and 10k Currency
Expired Greed Codes
- 150KVisits
- ThisIsCreativeCodeName
- 2ndCode
- UPD2
- MyniBestDev
- 1stCode
How to Redeem Greed Codes
Use the following method in Greed to redeem codes:
- Launch Greed on Roblox.
- Press the Arrow to toggle the in-game menu.
- Click on Codes (the Twitter icon).
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit Redeem to claim the reward.
Published: Jul 22, 2025 06:41 am