Greed Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025

Are you going to be satisfied with what you’ve got or risk it all to get more? That’s the main question in front of you in Greed. Sure, there are Greed codes to redeem, but those won’t give you the most valuable treasures. However, if you’re playing a game named Greed, we’re sure you’ll grab the freebies below!

All Greed Codes List

Active Greed Codes

Nikolai : 15k Currency

: 15k Currency RoadTo1K : 20k Currency

: 20k Currency NEWRELICS: 15 Bloodline Rerolls and 10k Currency

Expired Greed Codes

150KVisits

ThisIsCreativeCodeName

2ndCode

UPD2

MyniBestDev

1stCode

How to Redeem Greed Codes

Use the following method in Greed to redeem codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Greed on Roblox. Press the Arrow to toggle the in-game menu. Click on Codes (the Twitter icon). Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Redeem to claim the reward.

