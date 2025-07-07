Are You Smart Codes (July 2025) 

If you need to redeem Are You Smart codes, you already know the answer to the question.

Updated July 7, 2025 Added new code!

We are posing only one question. Please read the name of the game. If you are, oh good for you smart pants. You want to brag more about it? However if you are not, don’t worry my sweet prince/princess we have Are You Smart codes to help you out.

All Are You Smart Codes List

Active Are You Smart Codes

RELEASE: 100 Cash (New)

Expired Are You Smart Codes

THANKYOU

How to Redeem Are You Smart Codes

Follow the steps below to know how to redeem Are You Smart codes:

Launch Are You Smart on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen.. Press the coupon button at the top of the Shop book. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

