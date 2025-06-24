Forgot password
Go Thrift Shopping Codes (June 2025)

Use Go Thrift Shopping codes to get a nice wad of cash, buy the most exclusive clothing items and sell them for tons of profit!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 24, 2025 08:27 am

Updated: June 24, 2025

We added new codes!

Finding a rare clothing item in your local thrift shop is cool. It’s even cooler if you’re the one selling it to naive rich posers and convincing them it’s half-price! Redeem Go Thrift Shopping codes to get some cash, stock up on clothes, and get rich fast.

All Go Thrift Shopping Codes List

Working Go Thrift Shopping Codes

  • 5KLIKES: 250 Cash (New)
  • 1KLIKES: 200 Cash (New)

Expired Go Thrift Shopping Codes

  • There are currently no expired Go Thrift Shopping codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Go Thrift Shopping

Follow our step-by-step instructions below to redeem Go Thrift Shopping codes easily:

How to redeem Go Thrift Shopping codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Great Finds Roblox group.
  2. Launch Go Thrift Shopping on Roblox.
  3. Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  4. Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  5. Press the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.