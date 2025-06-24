Go Thrift Shopping Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 24, 2025
We added new codes!
Finding a rare clothing item in your local thrift shop is cool. It’s even cooler if you’re the one selling it to naive rich posers and convincing them it’s half-price! Redeem Go Thrift Shopping codes to get some cash, stock up on clothes, and get rich fast.
All Go Thrift Shopping Codes List
Working Go Thrift Shopping Codes
- 5KLIKES: 250 Cash (New)
- 1KLIKES: 200 Cash (New)
Expired Go Thrift Shopping Codes
- There are currently no expired Go Thrift Shopping codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Go Thrift Shopping
Follow our step-by-step instructions below to redeem Go Thrift Shopping codes easily:
- Join the Great Finds Roblox group.
- Launch Go Thrift Shopping on Roblox.
- Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2).
- Press the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.
Published: Jun 24, 2025 08:27 am