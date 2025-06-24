Go Thrift Shopping Codes (June 2025)

Use Go Thrift Shopping codes to get a nice wad of cash, buy the most exclusive clothing items and sell them for tons of profit!

Updated: June 24, 2025 We added new codes!

Finding a rare clothing item in your local thrift shop is cool. It’s even cooler if you’re the one selling it to naive rich posers and convincing them it’s half-price! Redeem Go Thrift Shopping codes to get some cash, stock up on clothes, and get rich fast.

All Go Thrift Shopping Codes List

Working Go Thrift Shopping Codes

5KLIKES : 250 Cash (New)

: 250 Cash 1KLIKES: 200 Cash (New)

Expired Go Thrift Shopping Codes

There are currently no expired Go Thrift Shopping codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Go Thrift Shopping

Follow our step-by-step instructions below to redeem Go Thrift Shopping codes easily:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the Great Finds Roblox group. Launch Go Thrift Shopping on Roblox. Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2). Press the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

