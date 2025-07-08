Forgot password
Friendship Island Codes (July 2025) 

Stay in the friendzone or escape it with Friendship Island codes.
Published: Jul 8, 2025 08:34 am

Updated: July 8, 2025

Added new codes!

Unlike Love Island, where people randomly lick each other for literally no reason, thinking it’s content, here you compete with random Robloxians in order to find love/friendship and farm for content. All of this is made easy with Friendship Island codes.

All Friendship Island Codes List

Active Friendship Island Codes  

  • FRIENDSHIP: 150 Hearts
  • DELAY: 75 Hearts
  • BIGUPDATEL 50 Hearts
  • RELEASEL: 50 Hearts

Expired Friendship Island Codes 

  • There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Friendship Island Codes

Follow the steps below to know how to redeem Friendship Island codes:

How to redeem Friendship Island codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Friendship Island on Roblox.
  2. Press the Gifts icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE HERE.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

