Friendship Island Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 8, 2025 Added new codes!

Unlike Love Island, where people randomly lick each other for literally no reason, thinking it’s content, here you compete with random Robloxians in order to find love/friendship and farm for content. All of this is made easy with Friendship Island codes.

All Friendship Island Codes List

Active Friendship Island Codes

FRIENDSHIP : 150 Hearts

: 150 Hearts DELAY : 75 Hearts

: 75 Hearts BIGUPDATE L 50 Hearts

L 50 Hearts RELEASEL: 50 Hearts

Expired Friendship Island Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Friendship Island Codes

Follow the steps below to know how to redeem Friendship Island codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Friendship Island on Roblox. Press the Gifts icon on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE HERE. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

