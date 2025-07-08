Friendship Island Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 8, 2025
Added new codes!
Unlike Love Island, where people randomly lick each other for literally no reason, thinking it’s content, here you compete with random Robloxians in order to find love/friendship and farm for content. All of this is made easy with Friendship Island codes.
All Friendship Island Codes List
Active Friendship Island Codes
- FRIENDSHIP: 150 Hearts
- DELAY: 75 Hearts
- BIGUPDATEL 50 Hearts
- RELEASEL: 50 Hearts
Expired Friendship Island Codes
- There are currently no expired codes.
How to Redeem Friendship Island Codes
Follow the steps below to know how to redeem Friendship Island codes:
- Launch Friendship Island on Roblox.
- Press the Gifts icon on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the ENTER CODE HERE.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.
Published: Jul 8, 2025 08:34 am