Grimoires Legacy Codes (July 2025) [DUNGEONS]

Updated: July 8, 2025
We found new codes!
Fight like your life depends on it in this Roblox experience based on Black Clover. You’ll learn to use your fists, weapons, and at least one of the 14 styles of magic. Plus, you can roll for different classes, which is made easier with the help of Grimoires Legacy codes!
All Grimoires Legacy Codes List
Active Grimoires Legacy Codes
- WIZARDKING: Free rewards
- RELEASE: Free rewards
- LIKEGAME: Free rewards
- STATRESET: Free rewards
- 500LIKES: Free rewards
- 1KLIKES: Free rewards
- SORRYFORBUG: Free rewards
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Free rewards
- MINIUPDATE: Free rewards
- DUNGEONSUPDATE: Free rewards
Expired Grimoires Legacy Codes
- There are currently no expired codes.
How to Redeem Grimoires Legacy Codes
Follow these steps to redeem Grimoires Legacy codes:
- Launch Grimoires Legacy on Roblox.
- Finish or skip the Tutorial.
- Open the in-game Menu.
- Go to Info.
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter Codes Here text box.
- Hit Redeem! to claim the reward.
Published: Jul 8, 2025 08:13 am