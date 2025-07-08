Grimoires Legacy Codes (July 2025) [DUNGEONS]

Updated: July 8, 2025 We found new codes!

Fight like your life depends on it in this Roblox experience based on Black Clover. You’ll learn to use your fists, weapons, and at least one of the 14 styles of magic. Plus, you can roll for different classes, which is made easier with the help of Grimoires Legacy codes!

All Grimoires Legacy Codes List

Active Grimoires Legacy Codes

WIZARDKING : Free rewards

: Free rewards RELEASE : Free rewards

: Free rewards LIKEGAME : Free rewards

: Free rewards STATRESET : Free rewards

: Free rewards 500LIKES : Free rewards

: Free rewards 1KLIKES : Free rewards

: Free rewards SORRYFORBUG : Free rewards

: Free rewards SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : Free rewards

: Free rewards MINIUPDATE : Free rewards

: Free rewards DUNGEONSUPDATE: Free rewards

Expired Grimoires Legacy Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Grimoires Legacy Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Grimoires Legacy codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Grimoires Legacy on Roblox. Finish or skip the Tutorial. Open the in-game Menu. Go to Info. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Codes Here text box. Hit Redeem! to claim the reward.

