Forge a Weapon Codes (July 2025) [ALPHA]

Do your best to create the most impressive weapons possible, then sell them for big bucks—or keep them for pure flexing purposes! And what better way to start that journey than with some solid gold as your forging material? That’s precisely what you’ll get from Forge a Weapon codes, so hurry and grab that bling!

All Forge a Weapon Codes List

Active Forge a Weapon Codes

/code omglikeholymolyguakamoly—Redeem for Gold Metal Packs

Expired Forge a Weapon Codes

3klikesoumajgad!

How to Redeem Forge a Weapon Codes

Follow this process in Forge a Weapon to claim freebies:

Launch Forge a weapon on Roblox. Open the in-game Chat. Type in or paste your code in the chat (remember, each code starts with /code). Hit Enter on your keyboard to redeem the reward.

