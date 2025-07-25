Forgot password
Forge a weapon promo image
Image via CekTek Studios
Forge a Weapon Codes (July 2025) [ALPHA]

Start perfecting your blacksmithing skills with Forge a weapon codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jul 25, 2025 07:29 am

Updated: July 25, 2025

We found new codes!

Do your best to create the most impressive weapons possible, then sell them for big bucks—or keep them for pure flexing purposes! And what better way to start that journey than with some solid gold as your forging material? That’s precisely what you’ll get from Forge a Weapon codes, so hurry and grab that bling!

All Forge a Weapon Codes List

Active Forge a Weapon Codes

  • /code omglikeholymolyguakamoly—Redeem for Gold Metal Packs

Expired Forge a Weapon Codes

  • 3klikesoumajgad!

How to Redeem Forge a Weapon Codes

Follow this process in Forge a Weapon to claim freebies:

How to redeem Forge a weapon codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Forge a weapon on Roblox.
  2. Open the in-game Chat.
  3. Type in or paste your code in the chat (remember, each code starts with /code).
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard to redeem the reward.

For more free rewards in other Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section!

Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).