Football Tycoon Codes (July 2025) 

Football Tycoon Codes are here to hopefully help you make a stadium before football fans burn it down.

Updated July 29, 2025 Added every code!

Whoever made this game, is either the undercover FIFA CEO, or someone who spent their entire childhood at football arenas, cause only those 2 options can explain the level of detail this game has. If you want to unlock every nook and cranny, you need Football Tycoon codes.

FOOTBALL : Use for 1500 Coins

Use for 1500 Coins GOAL : Use for 1500 Coins

Use for 1500 Coins LIKES500: Use for 1500 Coins

LIKES1000

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Football Tycoon codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Football Tycoon on Roblox. Press the Bird button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit REDEEM button and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

