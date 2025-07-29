Forgot password
Football Tycoon Codes (July 2025) 

Football Tycoon Codes are here to hopefully help you make a stadium before football fans burn it down.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 29, 2025 09:51 am

Updated July 29, 2025

Added every code!

Whoever made this game, is either the undercover FIFA CEO, or someone who spent their entire childhood at football arenas, cause only those 2 options can explain the level of detail this game has. If you want to unlock every nook and cranny, you need Football Tycoon codes.

All Football Tycoon Codes List

Active Football Tycoon Codes  

  • FOOTBALL: Use for 1500 Coins
  • GOAL: Use for 1500 Coins
  • LIKES500: Use for 1500 Coins

Expired Football Tycoon Codes 

  • LIKES1000

How to Redeem Football Tycoon Codes

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Football Tycoon codes:

How to redeem Football Tycoon codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Football Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Press the Bird button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM button and receive your goodies.

