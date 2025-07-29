Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pure Soccer Official Image
Image via Pure Soccer
Category:
Codes

Pure Soccer Codes (July 2025) 

Make Pure Soccer codes your SUI!
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 29, 2025 09:15 am

Updated: July 28, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

As you can tell by the name, this is the pure, unadulterated, completely realistic, close to reality version of soccer within Roblox, and if you want to unlock grounded and non-outlandish emotes, you need Pure Soccer codes.

All Pure Soccer Codes List

Active Pure Soccer Codes  

  • RELEASE: 150 Coins
  • 100PLAYERS: 150 Coins

Expired Pure Soccer Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Pure Soccer codes.

Related: Project: Blue Lock Codes

How to Redeem Pure Soccer Codes

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Pure Soccer codes:

How to redeem Pure Soccer codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Pure Soccer Roblox group.
  2. Launch Pure Soccer on Roblox.
  3. Enter the code in the “” text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.