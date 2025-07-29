Pure Soccer Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 28, 2025 Added new codes!

As you can tell by the name, this is the pure, unadulterated, completely realistic, close to reality version of soccer within Roblox, and if you want to unlock grounded and non-outlandish emotes, you need Pure Soccer codes.

All Pure Soccer Codes List

Active Pure Soccer Codes

RELEASE: 150 Coins

150 Coins 100PLAYERS: 150 Coins

Expired Pure Soccer Codes

There are currently no expired Pure Soccer codes.

How to Redeem Pure Soccer Codes

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Pure Soccer codes:

Join the Pure Soccer Roblox group. Launch Pure Soccer on Roblox. Enter the code in the “…” text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

