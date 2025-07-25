Fight the Shooter Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 25, 2025 We added a new code!

You can run, but you can’t hide! Or perhaps, with some Fight the Shooter codes, you can! Claim free Coins and unlock better gear that will help you put up the best fight against the villain. Perhaps you can even nab some emotes to celebrate your victory?

All Fight the Shooter Codes List

Working Fight the Shooter Codes

UPDATE4: 3k Coins

Expired Fight the Shooter Codes

2MVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Fight the Shooter

To redeem Fight the Shooter codes, follow our instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Fight the Shooter on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Paste a code into the Enter code here text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

