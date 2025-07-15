Rampage Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 15, 2025 Added new codes!

A game of hide and seek is terrifying if getting found means taking a bullet. Find the perfect hiding spot and stay alive while the shooter runs rampant around the map looking for you and your buddies. If you want to look intimidating while doing so, Rampage codes can help.

All Rampage Codes List

Active Rampage Codes

50K : 5k Coins and a one-hour Cash Boost

: 5k Coins and a one-hour Cash Boost BETA : 2.5k Coins

: 2.5k Coins SQUID: 1k Coins

Expired Rampage Codes

There are no expired Rampage codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Rampage

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem your Rampage codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Rampage in Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left. Input an active code into the Enter Code box. Press Redeem to claim your freebies.

