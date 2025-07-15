Rampage Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 15, 2025
Added new codes!
A game of hide and seek is terrifying if getting found means taking a bullet. Find the perfect hiding spot and stay alive while the shooter runs rampant around the map looking for you and your buddies. If you want to look intimidating while doing so, Rampage codes can help.
All Rampage Codes List
Active Rampage Codes
- 50K: 5k Coins and a one-hour Cash Boost
- BETA: 2.5k Coins
- SQUID: 1k Coins
Expired Rampage Codes
- There are no expired Rampage codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Rampage
Here are the steps you need to take to redeem your Rampage codes:
- Launch Rampage in Roblox.
- Press the Shop button on the left.
- Input an active code into the Enter Code box.
- Press Redeem to claim your freebies.
Published: Jul 15, 2025 04:36 am