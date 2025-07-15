Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Rampage featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

Rampage Codes (July 2025)

Need free Coins and Cash Boosts? Use Rampage codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jul 15, 2025 04:36 am

Updated: July 15, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

A game of hide and seek is terrifying if getting found means taking a bullet. Find the perfect hiding spot and stay alive while the shooter runs rampant around the map looking for you and your buddies. If you want to look intimidating while doing so, Rampage codes can help.

All Rampage Codes List

Active Rampage Codes

  • 50K: 5k Coins and a one-hour Cash Boost
  • BETA: 2.5k Coins
  • SQUID: 1k Coins

Expired Rampage Codes

  • There are no expired Rampage codes right now.

Related: Murder Mittens codes

How to Redeem Codes in Rampage

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem your Rampage codes:

How to redeem Rampage codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Rampage in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the left.
  3. Input an active code into the Enter Code box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your freebies.

We’ve got many more codes just waiting for you in our Roblox Codes section. Head over there and grab all the free rewards while they’re still available!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.