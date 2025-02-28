Forgot password
Murder Mittens promo art
Image via the sillies!!! :3
Murder Mittens Codes (February 2025)

It's a purrrfect day for murder.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 06:17 am

Updated: February 28, 2025

Looked for new codes!

Do you want to become the embodiment of that olden but golden knife cat meme? Now you have the chance to become the world’s cutest, fuzziest little terrorist. Unleash your chaotic orange cat energy by redeeming Murder Mittens codes and unlocking all the available patterns.

All Murder Mittens Codes List

Working Murder Mittens Codes 

  • There are currently no working Murder Mittens codes.

Expired Murder Mittens Codes 

  • 3KLIKESYIPPEE
  • 1000LIKES1000GEMS
  • MURDERKITTIES
  • sorryfreegems

How to Redeem Codes in Murder Mittens

To redeem Murder Mittens codes, follow our instructions below:

How to redeem Murder Mittens codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Murder Mittens on Roblox.
  2. Click the Passes button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter code text box.
  4. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.