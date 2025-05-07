Fight for NY Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 7, 2025: Searched for new codes
The streets of New York have never been more treacherous. It’s honestly tear-inducing, but don’t worry. You can always make it worse, especially with Fight for NY codes—you will up the danger levels to rival Ohio.
All Fight for NY Codes List
Active Fight for NY Codes
- 1KLIKES: 5k XP Points and a Redesign Token (New)
- 5KFOLLOWERS: Hellcat Whippa Banner (New)
- THECITY: 5k XP Points (New)
Expired Fight for NY Codes
- 3KFOLLOWERS
- N3LLY
- 200LIKES
- UPGR4DE
- 500LIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Fight for NY
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Fight for NY codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Fight for NY on Roblox.
- Enter the code in the CODE text box in the bottom right corner.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.
Published: May 7, 2025 08:32 am