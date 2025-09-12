Duck Evolution Codes (September 2025)

Updated September 12, 2025
We added the latest codes!
Double your EXP gain with Duck Evolution codes and evolve your little duckling into a feathery beast that can consume bulls and dragons. The only way to evolve is to eat, so keep eating to level your EXP and unlock new worlds.
All Duck Evolution Codes List
Active Duck Evolution Codes
- Magic: 2 EXP Potions
- Dalaxy: 2 EXP Potions
- Release: Wins Potion
Expired Duck Evolution Codes
- There are no expired Duck Evolution codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Duck Evolution
Redeem Duck Evolution codes in the following way:
- Run Duck Evolution in Roblox.
- Press the Shop button.
- Click the Codes button or scroll down to the Codes section.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Hit Verify to claim freebies.
Now that your duck is well-fed and evolved, you can jump into our Roblox Codes section to look for more goodies.
Published: Sep 12, 2025 03:45 am