Codes

Duck Evolution Codes (September 2025)

Consume apples and Duck Evolution codes to evolve your duckling.
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Sep 12, 2025 03:45 am

Updated September 12, 2025

We added the latest codes!

Double your EXP gain with Duck Evolution codes and evolve your little duckling into a feathery beast that can consume bulls and dragons. The only way to evolve is to eat, so keep eating to level your EXP and unlock new worlds.

All Duck Evolution Codes List

Active Duck Evolution Codes

  • Magic: 2 EXP Potions
  • Dalaxy: 2 EXP Potions
  • Release: Wins Potion

Expired Duck Evolution Codes

  • There are no expired Duck Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Duck Evolution

Redeem Duck Evolution codes in the following way:

  1. Run Duck Evolution in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button.
  3. Click the Codes button or scroll down to the Codes section.
  4. Type a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Verify to claim freebies.

Now that your duck is well-fed and evolved, you can jump into our Roblox Codes section to look for more goodies.

Ana Mitic