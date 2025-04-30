Forgot password
Dragon Nest Rebirth of Legend Official Image
Image via Lulin Games
Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend Codes (April 2025) 

Dragon Nest Rebirth of Legend codes are here to help you in your fantasy escapades.
It actually happened. After years of seeing the same template and stereotype, a game that isn’t DnD made a cool cleric. Not only are they badass, but you can also make them even more epic by using Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend codes.

All Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend Codes List

Active Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend Codes 

  • ROLMAGICAL: Free rewards (New)
  • ROLBATTLE: Free rewards (New)
  • DNROL2025: 5 Emergency Cure-All Potions, 80 Agate Shards, and 80 Diamond Shards (New)
  • DNROLPT: Free rewards (New)
  • DNREBIRTH: Free rewards (New)

Expired Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend Codes

  • There are currently no expired Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem codes for Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend (Android / iOS). Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Dragon Nest Rebirth of Legend codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dragon Nest: Rebirth of Legend on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Press the benefit button on the top of your screen.
  4. Press the Redeem Gift Code button.
  5. Enter the code in the Enter Gift Code or Keyword text box.
  6. Hit Confirm and receive your goodies.

