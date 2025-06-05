Forgot password
Cultivation Era featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Cultivation Era Codes (June 2025)

Are you in desperate need of more Yunbao? Use the newest Cultivation Era codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jun 5, 2025 07:25 am

Updated: June 5, 2025

Added a new code!

Grab the latest Cultivation Era codes and collect all the Yunbao you need so that you can roll for your desired bloodline and create the perfect path for yourself—be it as a demon that will crush the weak or a righteous one that will cleanse the world of all evil.

All Cultivation Era Codes List

Active Cultivation Era Codes

  • SORRY!: 100 Yunbao (New)
  • ONLYCULTIVATION!: 20 Yunbao
  • UPDATE!: 30 Yunbao
  • 300FAV!: 25 Yunbao

Expired Cultivation Era Codes

  • 250LIKES!
  • OnlyCultivation

How to Redeem Codes in Cultivation Era

These are the steps that one must take in order to properly redeem their Cultivation Era codes:

How to redeem Cultivation Era codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Cultivation Era in Roblox.
  2. Click on Settings in the menu on the left.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code field.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your freebies.

