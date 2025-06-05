Cultivation Era Codes (June 2025)

Are you in desperate need of more Yunbao? Use the newest Cultivation Era codes!

Updated: June 5, 2025 Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Grab the latest Cultivation Era codes and collect all the Yunbao you need so that you can roll for your desired bloodline and create the perfect path for yourself—be it as a demon that will crush the weak or a righteous one that will cleanse the world of all evil.

All Cultivation Era Codes List

Active Cultivation Era Codes

SORRY! : 100 Yunbao (New)

: 100 Yunbao ONLYCULTIVATION! : 20 Yunbao

: 20 Yunbao UPDATE! : 30 Yunbao

: 30 Yunbao 300FAV!: 25 Yunbao

Expired Cultivation Era Codes

250LIKES!

OnlyCultivation

How to Redeem Codes in Cultivation Era

These are the steps that one must take in order to properly redeem their Cultivation Era codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Cultivation Era in Roblox. Click on Settings in the menu on the left. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your freebies.

When you’re done redeeming all the Cultivation Era codes, visit our Roblox Codes section for a whole lot more free rewards that you can collect right this instant!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy