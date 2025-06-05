Cultivation Era Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 5, 2025
Grab the latest Cultivation Era codes and collect all the Yunbao you need so that you can roll for your desired bloodline and create the perfect path for yourself—be it as a demon that will crush the weak or a righteous one that will cleanse the world of all evil.
All Cultivation Era Codes List
Active Cultivation Era Codes
- SORRY!: 100 Yunbao (New)
- ONLYCULTIVATION!: 20 Yunbao
- UPDATE!: 30 Yunbao
- 300FAV!: 25 Yunbao
Expired Cultivation Era Codes
- 250LIKES!
- OnlyCultivation
How to Redeem Codes in Cultivation Era
These are the steps that one must take in order to properly redeem their Cultivation Era codes:
- Run Cultivation Era in Roblox.
- Click on Settings in the menu on the left.
- Input a code into the Enter Code field.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your freebies.
Published: Jun 5, 2025