Capybara Run Codes (May 2025)

You've heard about wooly mice, but have you heard about Capybara Run codes yet?

Updated: May 23, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Did you know that the fastest land mammal on Earth is the capybara? However, this only applies to the specimens that were fed a rich diet of Capybara Run codes. Grab free Diamonds, Wins, and Potions, and turn your critter into a world champion.

All Capybara Run Codes List

Working Capybara Run Codes

LIKE6000 : 1000 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion

: 1000 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion LIKE100 : 500 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion

: 500 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion LIKEGAME : 200 Wins

: 200 Wins RELEASE: 1 Double Speed Potion

Expired Capybara Run Codes

There are currently no expired Capybara Run codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Run

Follow the steps below to redeem your Capybara Run codes hassle-free:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Capybara Run on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Input a code into the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem to claim free rewards.

To get more free rewards for other Roblox games, explore the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy