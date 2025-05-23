Capybara Run Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 23, 2025
Did you know that the fastest land mammal on Earth is the capybara? However, this only applies to the specimens that were fed a rich diet of Capybara Run codes. Grab free Diamonds, Wins, and Potions, and turn your critter into a world champion.
All Capybara Run Codes List
Working Capybara Run Codes
- LIKE6000: 1000 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion
- LIKE100: 500 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion
- LIKEGAME: 200 Wins
- RELEASE: 1 Double Speed Potion
Expired Capybara Run Codes
- There are currently no expired Capybara Run codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Run
Follow the steps below to redeem your Capybara Run codes hassle-free:
- Launch Capybara Run on Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Input a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem to claim free rewards.
Published: May 23, 2025 05:06 am