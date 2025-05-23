Forgot password
Capybara Run Codes (May 2025)

You've heard about wooly mice, but have you heard about Capybara Run codes yet?
Published: May 23, 2025 05:06 am

Did you know that the fastest land mammal on Earth is the capybara? However, this only applies to the specimens that were fed a rich diet of Capybara Run codes. Grab free Diamonds, Wins, and Potions, and turn your critter into a world champion.

All Capybara Run Codes List

Working Capybara Run Codes 

  • LIKE6000: 1000 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion
  • LIKE100: 500 Diamonds, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion
  • LIKEGAME: 200 Wins
  • RELEASE: 1 Double Speed Potion

Expired Capybara Run Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Capybara Run codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Run

Follow the steps below to redeem your Capybara Run codes hassle-free:

How to redeem Capybara Run codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Capybara Run on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim free rewards.

