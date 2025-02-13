Brawl Blitz Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 13, 2025 Checked for codes.

Recommended Videos

I had the same impression as you will when the game is launched, but remember, it’s not about fighting; it’s about gambling. Open boxes to grab resources and unlock legendary fighters. Also, make sure to use Brawl Blitz codes for free rewards, as we have the latest ones available.

All Brawl Blitz Codes List

Working Brawl Blitz Codes

GUS : 15 Gems

: 15 Gems BIGGLE : 15 Gems

: 15 Gems CLANCY: 15 Gems

Expired Brawl Blitz Codes

There are currently no expired Brawl Blitz codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Brawl Blitz

Redeeming Brawl Blitz codes is very simple. if you pay attention to our instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Brawl Blitz in Roblox and choose your character. Click the settings icon at the bottom of your screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit the CLAIM button and enjoy your rewards.

For more amazing freebies, you can always check out our devoted Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy