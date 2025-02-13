Forgot password
Brawl Blitz Codes (February 2025)

Brawl Blitz codes can improve my hero? Yes, please!
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Feb 13, 2025 06:55 am

Updated: February 13, 2025

Checked for codes.

I had the same impression as you will when the game is launched, but remember, it’s not about fighting; it’s about gambling. Open boxes to grab resources and unlock legendary fighters. Also, make sure to use Brawl Blitz codes for free rewards, as we have the latest ones available.

All Brawl Blitz Codes List

Working Brawl Blitz Codes 

  • GUS: 15 Gems
  • BIGGLE: 15 Gems
  • CLANCY: 15 Gems

Expired Brawl Blitz Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Brawl Blitz codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Brawl Blitz

Redeeming Brawl Blitz codes is very simple. if you pay attention to our instructions below:

How to redeem Brawl Blitz codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Brawl Blitz in Roblox and choose your character.
  2. Click the settings icon at the bottom of your screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the CLAIM button and enjoy your rewards.

