Blox Cards Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 26, 2025
We added more codes!
Recommended Videos
The classic Roblox TCG is still going strong, with a ton of Blox Cards codes you can redeem for a variety of rewards. Grab the always useful BB, unlock fun cards and packs, and even get your hands on some exclusive titles. The game accumulated a lot of content over the years, so don’t hesitate to use the freebies to catch up.
All Blox Cards Codes List
Working Blox Cards Codes
- PUZZLELORD: Free Trial title and 500 BB (New)
- BENICETOTHENEWCODER: 4 WizardGuy34 and 500 BB
- COLLAPSE: 500 BB, Enzyme Runner title, and 2 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising
- BUNNIES: 5 Easter Feasts and Bunny Buddy title
- TESTERNEEDSBREAKPAPERBLOXCARDS: 100 BB and 1 Tough Love
- ZOMBIESTORIES: 100 BB, Necrosyndicate Member Title, and 5 Necrosyndicate Zombie Stories
- LOVEGHOSTS: 100 BB and 3 Tough Loves
- 5MVISITS: 500 BB and 3 Variety Packs
- TACOS: 100 BB and 4 Raining Tacos
- WELCOMEAGAIN: 5 Strife’s Arsenals
- OBSERVANT: 1 Biostream, 5 Strife’s Arsenals, and Eagle-Eyed title
- CHEERSFAM: 1 K
- EGGSINABASKET: 3 Easter Feasts and Bunny Buddy title
- ENZYME: 200 BB and 2 Neosyndicate: Welcome to Bloxburg!
- FREEBIES: 100 BB and 3 Variety Packs
- FOREVERALONE: 500 BB and 1 Tough Love
- NOTVERYJOLLY: 3 Silent Purgatories and Ghost of Christmas Present title
- HOLLYJOLLYBLOXMAS: 3 Jolly and Just A Week Away title
- TREASONCHILD: 2 Fragmented Creations
- APOCROT: 200 BB, 2 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising, and 2 Necrosyndicates
- COSMIC: 2 Cosmogenesis
- BLOXBURGHASFALLEN: 1 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising and Necrosyndicate Master title
- JAWSLUGS: 100 BB and 1 Wasteland Mercenary
- HYPNOSIS: A light chicken with rice and gravy title
- Gullible: 1 Strife’s Arsenal
- 20KLIKES: 500 BB and 3 Teaism Gifts
- PACK: 500 BB and 5 Strife’s Arsenals
- GRRRRR: 100 BB and 3 Lunar Impacts
Expired Blox Cards Codes
- LUNAR2024
- DOOMSPIRE
- BLOXCARDS
- REMIXING
- DEVILBEATERS
- RAZAR
- RESISTING
- RARERIVAL
- NEWMAP
- SPIRESOONTM
- NINEYEARS
- DOOMEDTOSPIRE
- SUMMERSALTY
- TELEPORTFAILED
- RIPNELTA
- NEFOCOPOPS
- IKEASEETHING
- BROKENTUTORIALCOUNTER:1
- GUINEAPIGTESTERREWARD
- THENEWESTBESTCARDINTHEGAME
- RIPCIRCLESTUD
- SHUFFLEFUNZ
- HOMESTEAD
- SWIMSUITSARAH
- DIVESUITSARAH
- SYNDICATEFAN
- ZOMBIES
- ADRETICOOKEDTOOHARD
- ILOVEPLAYINGROBLOXONSATURDAYIHOPENOTHINGBADHAPPENS
- SOSPOOKYSOSCARY
- SLUDGEBUDDY
- PRISM
- BYEPRIORITY
- TEAGIFTS
- HALLOWEEN
- CROSSOVER
- NEWYEARS2023
- HARDPATCHINGLEAKSPAPERBLOXCARDS
- MOONLITFESTIVAL
- BCANNIVERSARY
- FOURMILLION
- HALO
- HALOTEST
- SUNNYSUMMER
- EASTERISHERE
- DYINGREPEATEDLYCRASHESPAPERBLOXCARDS
- RERELEASE7
- TRADINGCRASHESPAPERBLOXCARDS
- SPOOKY
- ALTEREV
- SANCTUM
- ROLLING
- DARK
- BLOXCARDSTWITTER
- LUNARPHASE1
- QUESTSAREHERE
- TITAN
- SOLAR
- VALKMAKER
- TEAISMGIFTS
- WOOPSIDIDITAGAIN
- THESOURCEOFWOE
- THANKSFOR15KLIKES
- MOSHUTDOWN
- BEATINGYUKICRASHESPAPERBLOXCARDS
- THELOGISGANE
- CHASEROONY
- BLACKHOLE
- PLAYSOLAR
- THERETURN
- COCOAWAR
- BDAYTEA
- SWEET
- RERELEASE6
- RERELEASE5
- EGGY2021
- EGGLOVER
- MOM2021
- GRRRECLIPSE
- ZANZELSWIMSUIT
- RERELEASE4
- RERELEASE3
- RERELEASE2
- RERELEASE1
- LOVE2021
- CHRIMBUS2020
- FATHER2020
- MOBDAY18
- PLAYPITS
- MOBDAY17
Related: Card Chaos Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Blox Cards
To redeem Blox Cards codes, follow the instructions below:
- Launch Blox Cards on Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
- Click the Shop button on the left.
- Select the Codes option.
- Paste a code into the text box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.
For more free rewards in other experiences, you can always explore our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Sep 26, 2025 06:50 am