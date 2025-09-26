Blox Cards Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 26, 2025 We added more codes!

Recommended Videos

The classic Roblox TCG is still going strong, with a ton of Blox Cards codes you can redeem for a variety of rewards. Grab the always useful BB, unlock fun cards and packs, and even get your hands on some exclusive titles. The game accumulated a lot of content over the years, so don’t hesitate to use the freebies to catch up.

All Blox Cards Codes List

Working Blox Cards Codes

PUZZLELORD : Free Trial title and 500 BB (New)

: Free Trial title and 500 BB BENICETOTHENEWCODER : 4 WizardGuy34 and 500 BB

: 4 WizardGuy34 and 500 BB COLLAPSE : 500 BB, Enzyme Runner title, and 2 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising

: 500 BB, Enzyme Runner title, and 2 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising BUNNIES : 5 Easter Feasts and Bunny Buddy title

: 5 Easter Feasts and Bunny Buddy title TESTERNEEDSBREAKPAPERBLOXCARDS : 100 BB and 1 Tough Love

: 100 BB and 1 Tough Love ZOMBIESTORIES : 100 BB, Necrosyndicate Member Title, and 5 Necrosyndicate Zombie Stories

: 100 BB, Necrosyndicate Member Title, and 5 Necrosyndicate Zombie Stories LOVEGHOSTS : 100 BB and 3 Tough Loves

: 100 BB and 3 Tough Loves 5MVISITS : 500 BB and 3 Variety Packs

: 500 BB and 3 Variety Packs TACOS : 100 BB and 4 Raining Tacos

: 100 BB and 4 Raining Tacos WELCOMEAGAIN : 5 Strife’s Arsenals

: 5 Strife’s Arsenals OBSERVANT : 1 Biostream, 5 Strife’s Arsenals, and Eagle-Eyed title

: 1 Biostream, 5 Strife’s Arsenals, and Eagle-Eyed title CHEERSFAM : 1 K

: 1 K EGGSINABASKET : 3 Easter Feasts and Bunny Buddy title

: 3 Easter Feasts and Bunny Buddy title ENZYME : 200 BB and 2 Neosyndicate: Welcome to Bloxburg!

: 200 BB and 2 Neosyndicate: Welcome to Bloxburg! FREEBIES : 100 BB and 3 Variety Packs

: 100 BB and 3 Variety Packs FOREVERALONE : 500 BB and 1 Tough Love

: 500 BB and 1 Tough Love NOTVERYJOLLY : 3 Silent Purgatories and Ghost of Christmas Present title

: 3 Silent Purgatories and Ghost of Christmas Present title HOLLYJOLLYBLOXMAS : 3 Jolly and Just A Week Away title

: 3 Jolly and Just A Week Away title TREASONCHILD : 2 Fragmented Creations

: 2 Fragmented Creations APOCROT : 200 BB, 2 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising, and 2 Necrosyndicates

: 200 BB, 2 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising, and 2 Necrosyndicates COSMIC : 2 Cosmogenesis

: 2 Cosmogenesis BLOXBURGHASFALLEN : 1 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising and Necrosyndicate Master title

: 1 Necrosyndicates: Apocalypse Rising and Necrosyndicate Master title JAWSLUGS : 100 BB and 1 Wasteland Mercenary

: 100 BB and 1 Wasteland Mercenary HYPNOSIS : A light chicken with rice and gravy title

: A light chicken with rice and gravy title Gullible : 1 Strife’s Arsenal

: 1 Strife’s Arsenal 20KLIKES : 500 BB and 3 Teaism Gifts

: 500 BB and 3 Teaism Gifts PACK : 500 BB and 5 Strife’s Arsenals

: 500 BB and 5 Strife’s Arsenals GRRRRR: 100 BB and 3 Lunar Impacts

Expired Blox Cards Codes

LUNAR2024

DOOMSPIRE

BLOXCARDS

REMIXING

DEVILBEATERS

RAZAR

RESISTING

RARERIVAL

NEWMAP

SPIRESOONTM

NINEYEARS

DOOMEDTOSPIRE

SUMMERSALTY

TELEPORTFAILED

RIPNELTA

NEFOCOPOPS

IKEASEETHING

BROKENTUTORIALCOUNTER:1

GUINEAPIGTESTERREWARD

THENEWESTBESTCARDINTHEGAME

RIPCIRCLESTUD

SHUFFLEFUNZ

HOMESTEAD

SWIMSUITSARAH

DIVESUITSARAH

SYNDICATEFAN

ZOMBIES

ADRETICOOKEDTOOHARD

ILOVEPLAYINGROBLOXONSATURDAYIHOPENOTHINGBADHAPPENS

SOSPOOKYSOSCARY

SLUDGEBUDDY

PRISM

BYEPRIORITY

TEAGIFTS

HALLOWEEN

CROSSOVER

NEWYEARS2023

HARDPATCHINGLEAKSPAPERBLOXCARDS

MOONLITFESTIVAL

BCANNIVERSARY

FOURMILLION

HALO

HALOTEST

SUNNYSUMMER

EASTERISHERE

DYINGREPEATEDLYCRASHESPAPERBLOXCARDS

RERELEASE7

TRADINGCRASHESPAPERBLOXCARDS

SPOOKY

ALTEREV

SANCTUM

ROLLING

DARK

BLOXCARDSTWITTER

LUNARPHASE1

QUESTSAREHERE

TITAN

SOLAR

VALKMAKER

TEAISMGIFTS

WOOPSIDIDITAGAIN

THESOURCEOFWOE

THANKSFOR15KLIKES

MOSHUTDOWN

BEATINGYUKICRASHESPAPERBLOXCARDS

THELOGISGANE

CHASEROONY

BLACKHOLE

PLAYSOLAR

THERETURN

COCOAWAR

BDAYTEA

SWEET

RERELEASE6

RERELEASE5

EGGY2021

EGGLOVER

MOM2021

GRRRECLIPSE

ZANZELSWIMSUIT

RERELEASE4

RERELEASE3

RERELEASE2

RERELEASE1

LOVE2021

CHRIMBUS2020

FATHER2020

MOBDAY18

PLAYPITS

MOBDAY17

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Cards

To redeem Blox Cards codes, follow the instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Blox Cards on Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. Click the Shop button on the left. Select the Codes option. Paste a code into the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

For more free rewards in other experiences, you can always explore our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy