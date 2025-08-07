Forgot password
Card Chaos Codes (August 2025)

Bring even more chaos with Card Chaos codes.
Published: Aug 7, 2025 07:50 am

Updated August 7, 2025

We added new codes!

Claim free cash with Card Chaos codes and open various card packs to get something good for battle. Victory doesn’t come from shooting your opponents. Sure, to win, you have to shoot down players, but it’s the card abilities that make battles more exciting.

All Card Chaos Codes List

Active Card Chaos Codes

  • HUNIDLIKES: 1.2k Cash (New)
  • SIXTYLIKES: 1.2k Cash (New)
  • FINALLYRELEASE: 1.2k Cash
  • NEWMEMBER: 600 Cash

Expired Card Chaos Codes

  • There are no expired Card Chaos codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Card Chaos

Redeeming Card Chaos codes is simple. Do the following:

  1. Run Card Chaos in Roblox.
  2. Press the gift box button.
  3. Click the Codes button.
  4. Enter a code into the text field.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

