Anime Cards Infinite Codes (February 2025) [NEW]

All your favorite anime heroes are here, waiting for you to collect legendary cards and unlock auras before diving into a unique adventure. Roll and fight, and use Anime Cards Infinite codes for freebies whenever possible, but make sure to redeem them on time.

All Anime Cards Infinite Codes List

Working Anime Cards Infinite Codes

SRRY4DELAY : 5 Luck Potions 3, 5 Speed Potions 3, 3 Chaos Potions, 3 Star Potions, and +999 Luck Dice

: 5 Luck Potions 3, 5 Speed Potions 3, 3 Chaos Potions, 3 Star Potions, and +999 Luck Dice ALPHATESTER : 5 Star Potions, 5 Luck Potions 1, and 5 Speed Potions 1

: 5 Star Potions, 5 Luck Potions 1, and 5 Speed Potions 1 NEWPLAYER: Double +999 Luck Dice

Expired Anime Cards Infinite Codes

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Cards Infinite

If you want to redeem Anime Cards Infinite codes, follow our instructions below:

Launch Anime Cards Infinite in Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up textbox. Hit the Redeem button to claim gifts.

