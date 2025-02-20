Forgot password
Anime Cards Infinite Codes (February 2025) [NEW]

Anime Cards Infinite codes are here to help you out whenever necessary.
Andrija Bulatović
Published: Feb 20, 2025 06:12 am

Updated: February 20, 2025

We added new codes!

All your favorite anime heroes are here, waiting for you to collect legendary cards and unlock auras before diving into a unique adventure. Roll and fight, and use Anime Cards Infinite codes for freebies whenever possible, but make sure to redeem them on time.

All Anime Cards Infinite Codes List

Working Anime Cards Infinite Codes 

  • SRRY4DELAY: 5 Luck Potions 3, 5 Speed Potions 3, 3 Chaos Potions, 3 Star Potions, and +999 Luck Dice
  • ALPHATESTER: 5 Star Potions, 5 Luck Potions 1, and 5 Speed Potions 1
  • NEWPLAYER: Double +999 Luck Dice

Expired Anime Cards Infinite Codes 

  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Cards Infinite

If you want to redeem Anime Cards Infinite codes, follow our instructions below:

How to redeem Anime Cards Infinite codes
  1. Launch Anime Cards Infinite in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up textbox.
  4. Hit the Redeem button to claim gifts.

For more free rewards, you can always visit our devoted Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Andrija Bulatović
