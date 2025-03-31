Forgot password
Block Tales Tower Defense Official Image
Image via Tsuki Interactive
Category:
Codes

Block Tales Tower Defense Codes (March 2025)

If you need extra cash to receive various types of units to fight for your honor, you need to redeem Block Tales Tower Defense codes.
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Mar 31, 2025 08:36 am

Updated: March 31, 2025

Added a new code!

Welcome to a Roblox TD game that focuses on the number 2. Everything has 2 polygons, 2 frames of animation, and 2 people can solo every challenge in the game. Jokes aside, it’s a wonderfully fun game, especially after redeeming Block Tales Tower Defense codes.

Block Tales Tower Defense Codes List

Active Block Tales Tower Defense  Codes

  • 1KCOMMUNITY: Cash
  • 75REWARD: Cash
  • 80GOAL: Cash

Expired Block Tales Tower Defense Codes

  • There are currently no expired Block Tales Tower Defense codes.

How to redeem codes in Block Tales Tower Defense

If you want to redeem Block Tales Tower Defense codes, follow these easy steps below:

How to redeem Block Tales Tower Defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Block Tales Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Press the Inventory button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
  4. Hit ENTER and receive your goodies.

Be sure to check out the Roblox Codes section for even more free goodies that you can redeem in your favorite Roblox titles.

