Block Tales Tower Defense Codes (March 2025)

If you need extra cash to receive various types of units to fight for your honor, you need to redeem Block Tales Tower Defense codes.

Updated: March 31, 2025 Added a new code!

Welcome to a Roblox TD game that focuses on the number 2. Everything has 2 polygons, 2 frames of animation, and 2 people can solo every challenge in the game. Jokes aside, it’s a wonderfully fun game, especially after redeeming Block Tales Tower Defense codes.

Block Tales Tower Defense Codes List

Active Block Tales Tower Defense Codes

1KCOMMUNITY: Cash

Cash 75REWARD: Cash

Cash 80GOAL: Cash

Expired Block Tales Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Block Tales Tower Defense codes.

How to redeem codes in Block Tales Tower Defense

If you want to redeem Block Tales Tower Defense codes, follow these easy steps below:

Launch Block Tales Tower Defense on Roblox. Press the Inventory button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit ENTER and receive your goodies.

