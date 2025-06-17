Battle Cat Evolution Codes (June 2025) [UPD1]

This kitty has claws! Redeem Battle Cat Evolution codes to evolve your cat into a mighty warrior and take down everything in your path.

Updated: June 17, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

These cats can do more than cough up furballs and knock things off shelves. In fact, with enough training and battle experience, they can challenge the most powerful creatures known to man, or in this case, cat. Battle Cat Evolution codes can help turn your kitten into a mighty feline!

All Battle Cat Evolution Codes List

Working Battle Cat Evolution Codes

dccat : NPC Pet (New)

: NPC Pet remain : Cat Shovel (New)

: Cat Shovel upt1: Cat Shovel (New)

Expired Battle Cat Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Battle Cat Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Battle Cat Evolution

Follow the steps below to redeem Battle Cat Evolution codes in no time:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Battle Cat Evolution in Roblox. Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button (2) on the right side of the Shop window. Type in your code into the Enter the code text box (3). Press the Redeem button (4) to claim your rewards.

If you want to collect more amazing rewards in other games, browse through the rest of our Roblox Codes section to find freebies in titles across all platforms.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy