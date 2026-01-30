Forgot password
Avatar Simulator Codes (January 2026)

Find all the latest Avatar Simulator codes right here on Twinfinite!
Updated: Jan 30, 2026 08:59 am

Updated: January 29, 2026

Looked for new codes!

Enter a world where you’ll hatch powerful avatars, explore 30 one-of-a-kind zones, and fuse your heroes for mighty boosts. Discover all sorts of rare finds, trade with friends, and soar across the world using drones. Don’t forget to redeem Avatar Simulator codes for plenty of free goodies.

All Avatar Simulator Codes List

Active Avatar Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no active Avatar Simulator codes.

Expired Avatar Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Avatar Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Avatar Simulator

If you’re unsure how to redeem Avatar Simulator codes, just follow our guide below:

  1. Launch Avatar Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the Code button on the left.
  3. Input a working code into the text box.
  4. Claim your free goodies!

Roblox simulators, tycoons, dungeon-crawlers, and any other genre you can think of—we’ve got codes for them all. Head over to our Roblox Codes section and redeem everything you can find!

