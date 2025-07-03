Arcane Legacies Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 3, 2025
Added new codes!
Arcane Legacies is yet another fancy name for a game that’s all about anime multiverses. It’s well-designed and plays smoothly, so grab these Arcane Legacies codes, boost your Masteries, and beat the living heck out of every enemy that crosses your path.
All Arcane Legacies Codes List
Active Arcane Legacies Codes
- 3kLikes: 15 minutes of 2x Mastery
- SubToJohntoon02: 30k Mastery
- SubToTheSalehm121: 30k Mastery
- blackstar6991MVP: 30k Mastery
- SubToTaklaman: 30k Mastery
- milan242: 30k Mastery
- Reaiah: 50k Mastery
- PyrusPlayer: 5k Mastery
- HerbalGibbon13: 5k Mastery
- DUNGEONTIME!: 500k Gold and 30 minutes of 2x Mastery
- SORRYFORBUGS: 250k Gold and 1 hour of 2x EXP
- EXPANSIONSOON!: 40 minutes of 2x Mastery
- ARCANEDELAY!: 40 minutes of 2x Mastery
Expired Arcane Legacies Codes
- REVAMP
How to Redeem Codes in Arcane Legacies
Take the following steps to redeem your Arcane Legacies codes and collect your well-earned free rewards:
- Launch Arcane Legacies in Roblox.
- Press the Discord button in the menu beneath your stats.
- Input a code into the Enter Code box.
- Claim your free rewards automatically if the code is active.
You need free goodies, and we’ve got the codes. So, what are you waiting for? Jump straight into our Roblox Codes section and collect all the freebies while you still can!
Published: Jul 3, 2025 05:57 am