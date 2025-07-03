Arcane Legacies Codes (July 2025)

At first, you were afraid, you were petrified. But then you used Arcane Legacies codes, and all the enemies were terrified of you.

Updated: July 3, 2025 Added new codes!

Arcane Legacies is yet another fancy name for a game that’s all about anime multiverses. It’s well-designed and plays smoothly, so grab these Arcane Legacies codes, boost your Masteries, and beat the living heck out of every enemy that crosses your path.

All Arcane Legacies Codes List

Active Arcane Legacies Codes

3kLikes : 15 minutes of 2x Mastery

: 15 minutes of 2x Mastery SubToJohntoon02 : 30k Mastery

: 30k Mastery SubToTheSalehm121 : 30k Mastery

: 30k Mastery blackstar6991MVP : 30k Mastery

: 30k Mastery SubToTaklaman : 30k Mastery

: 30k Mastery milan242 : 30k Mastery

: 30k Mastery Reaiah : 50k Mastery

: 50k Mastery PyrusPlayer : 5k Mastery

: 5k Mastery HerbalGibbon13 : 5k Mastery

: 5k Mastery DUNGEONTIME! : 500k Gold and 30 minutes of 2x Mastery

: 500k Gold and 30 minutes of 2x Mastery SORRYFORBUGS : 250k Gold and 1 hour of 2x EXP

: 250k Gold and 1 hour of 2x EXP EXPANSIONSOON! : 40 minutes of 2x Mastery

: 40 minutes of 2x Mastery ARCANEDELAY!: 40 minutes of 2x Mastery

Expired Arcane Legacies Codes

REVAMP

How to Redeem Codes in Arcane Legacies

Take the following steps to redeem your Arcane Legacies codes and collect your well-earned free rewards:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Arcane Legacies in Roblox. Press the Discord button in the menu beneath your stats. Input a code into the Enter Code box. Claim your free rewards automatically if the code is active.

