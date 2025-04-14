Roblox Onikami Codes (April 2025) [NEW F0RMS]

Forgot password
Published: Apr 14, 2025 09:41 am

Updated: April 14, 2025

Added new codes!

What do you know? It’s another Demon Slayer Roblox game featuring most of the stuff you see in similar Roblox experiences. If you’re a fan of the predecessors, this one will be right up your alley, and there are tons of Roblox Onikami codes you can redeem to grab freebies!

All Roblox Onikami Codes List

Active Roblox Onikami Codes

  • !MoreSkills: 10 Sun Essences (New)
  • !Style: Style Reset (New)
  • !2xEXPHAHAHAHAHA: 12 Sun Essences
  • !ComeBack: 50 Sun Essences
  • !5MVISITS: 20 Sun Essences
  • !15KLIKES: Style Reset
  • !17500FAVORITES: Nichirin Color Reset
  • !17500LIKES: Style Reset
  • !20KFAVORITES: Nichirin Color Reset
  • !REWORKS: 5 Sun Essences

Expired Roblox Onikami Codes

  • !RaceReset3
  • !1200LIKES
  • !NiceEyes
  • !Thanks
  • !CorteNovo
  • !LikeTheGame
  • !1600LIKES
  • !FaceReroll
  • !Shifre
  • !Smurf
  • !FaceRerollFix2
  • !170Kvisits
  • !280KVISITS
  • !SorryForTheShutdown2
  • !OneEyed
  • !Money
  • !HornDemon
  • !Korninho
  • !StyleReset
  • !GetPinkSword
  • !250KVISITS
  • !Korno
  • !NichirinColor
  • !1500LIKES
  • !NichirinColor2
  • !HairColor
  • !AdoptMe
  • !NotRacist
  • !SwordsmithGift
  • !Drippy3
  • !RaceReset
  • !SorryForTheShutdown
  • !OutMySight
  • !HairColor2
  • !RaceReset2
  • !Drippy
  • !600Likes
  • !NewFaceReality
  • !SkinColor
  • !NichirinColor3
  • !NewLifeNewColors
  • !SkinColor2
  • !100KVisits
  • !2KFAVORITES
  • !NewRaceNewHistory
  • !RaceReset4
  • !200KVISITS
  • !ResetStyle
  • !ThanksAgain
  • !PoopSword
  • !500Likes
  • !700Likes
  • !HornAppearance2
  • !1KLIKES
  • !GetMurata
  • !FaceRerollFix
  • !BIGUPDATE
  • !NEWFACES
  • !SorryForTheShutdown3
  • !FamilyNew
  • !Kornao
  • !Drippy2
  • !SufferUpdate

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Onikami

Let’s break down the method of redeeming Roblox Onikami codes into a few simple steps:

How to redeem Roblox Onikami codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Onikami on Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button (1) in the top-left corner.
  3. Press the shopping cart icon (2) in the vertical menu.
  4. Enter your code into the Use code here field (3).
  5. Press Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.

If you want to explore the rest of the robust current world of Roblox experiences, don’t forget to stop by our dedicated Roblox Codes section right here on Twinfinite!

