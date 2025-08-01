Forgot password
Anime Strikers promo art.
Image via Dreadworks Studio
Anime Strikers Codes (August 2025)

Need help with getting good? Grab all the latest Anime Strikers codes!
Published: Aug 1, 2025 03:09 am

Updated: August 1, 2025

Added new codes!

If you’ve played way too much Blue Lock: Rivals and you feel like trying another soccer game without straying too far from your routine, we’ve got just the title for you. Grab the latest Anime Strikers codes and enjoy an experience that will feel…well…strangely familiar.

Anime Strikers Codes

Active Anime Strikers Codes

  • RELEASE—Redeem for 10k Money (New)
  • ANIMESTRIKERS—Redeem for 10 Styles Lucky Spins and 10 Flow Lucky Spins (New)
  • GRANDOPENING—Redeem for 5 Styles Lucky Spins and 5 Flow Lucky Spins (New)
  • FREECODE—Redeem for a Crazy Dance Emote (New)

Expired Anime Strikers Codes

  • There are no expired Anime Strikers codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Strikers

Here are the steps you need to take to successfully redeem your Anime Strikers codes:

How to redeem Anime Strikers codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Dreadworks Studio Roblox group.
  2. Launch Anime Strikers in Roblox.
  3. Click on the Codes button in the menu at the bottom.
  4. Input a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Redeem to collect your free rewards.

There’s much more where that came from—you can find tons of codes for all sorts of Roblox experiences by visiting our extensive Roblox codes section!

