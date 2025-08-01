Anime Strikers Codes (August 2025)

Need help with getting good? Grab all the latest Anime Strikers codes!

Updated: August 1, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’ve played way too much Blue Lock: Rivals and you feel like trying another soccer game without straying too far from your routine, we’ve got just the title for you. Grab the latest Anime Strikers codes and enjoy an experience that will feel…well…strangely familiar.

Anime Strikers Codes

Active Anime Strikers Codes

RELEASE —Redeem for 10k Money (New)

—Redeem for 10k Money ANIMESTRIKERS —Redeem for 10 Styles Lucky Spins and 10 Flow Lucky Spins (New)

—Redeem for 10 Styles Lucky Spins and 10 Flow Lucky Spins GRANDOPENING —Redeem for 5 Styles Lucky Spins and 5 Flow Lucky Spins (New)

—Redeem for 5 Styles Lucky Spins and 5 Flow Lucky Spins FREECODE—Redeem for a Crazy Dance Emote (New)

Expired Anime Strikers Codes

There are no expired Anime Strikers codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Strikers

Here are the steps you need to take to successfully redeem your Anime Strikers codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the Dreadworks Studio Roblox group. Launch Anime Strikers in Roblox. Click on the Codes button in the menu at the bottom. Input a code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to collect your free rewards.

There’s much more where that came from—you can find tons of codes for all sorts of Roblox experiences by visiting our extensive Roblox codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy