Anime Run Kingdom Codes (May 2025)

Collect all the free Trait Tickets, Diamonds, Cash, and other goodies by using Anime Run Kingdom codes.

Updated: May 22, 2025 Added new codes!

If you’re a fan of Cookie Run: Kingdom, prepare for an exciting anime version of the game in Roblox. Summon your favorite anime characters and add them to a team that will destroy everyone in their path. Anime Run Kingdom codes can help you get all the resources you require.

All Anime Run Kingdom Codes List

Active Anime Run Kingdom Codes

1000LIKES : 7 Trait Tickets, 1k Diamonds, and 10k Cash (New)

: 7 Trait Tickets, 1k Diamonds, and 10k Cash QUICKHOTFIX : 8 Trait Tickets, 1k Diamonds, and 10k Cash (New)

: 8 Trait Tickets, 1k Diamonds, and 10k Cash 750LIKES : 6 Trait Tickets, 750 Diamonds, and 9k Cash

: 6 Trait Tickets, 750 Diamonds, and 9k Cash 500likes : 5 Trait Tickets, 600 Diamonds, and 8.5k Cash

: 5 Trait Tickets, 600 Diamonds, and 8.5k Cash release: 5 Trait Tickets, 1.5k Diamonds, and 20k Cash

Expired Anime Run Kingdom Codes

HOTFIX

200LIKES

100LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Run Kingdom

Follow these steps to redeem your Anime Run Kingdom codes:

Launch Anime Run Kingdom in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Press Enter on your keyboard to receive free rewards.

