Animatronic Nights Codes (February 2025) [NEW]

Updated: February 20, 2025
It’s scary and fun at the same time, so you don’t have to be afraid before joining the midnight chaos. Test your patience like never before, collect freebies after each round, and learn how to avoid danger and survive in this merciless environment. If you want freebies, Animatronic Nights codes can help you out.
All Animatronic Nights Codes List
Working Animatronic Nights Codes
- 1KLIKES: 150 Coins (New)
- RELEASE: 150 Coins
Expired Animatronic Nights Codes
- There are no inactive Animatronic Nights codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Animatronic Nights
If you want to redeem Animatronic Nights codes in just a few seconds, follow our short guide below:
- Launch Animatronic Nights in Roblox.
- Click the GIFT icon at the bottom of your screen.
- Insert a code into the ENTER CODE HERE pop-up textbox.
- Hit the REDEEM button and enjoy your gifts.
Published: Feb 20, 2025 05:53 am