Anchored Codes (June 2025)

Avoid deadly robots, hack every panel, and redeem Anchored codes to make it through every floor unscathed!

Updated: June 20, 2025 We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Leon the Engineer has created The Anchorage, a collection of floors littered with puzzles, deadly robots, and traps. Every floor brings forth a tougher challenge, and it’s going to take all of your skills and wits to make it to the other side. Grab some Anchored codes and soldier on!

All Anchored Codes List

Working Anchored Codes

A100K: 100 Lumens (New)

Expired Anchored Codes

DOUBLESILLY

How to Redeem Codes in Anchored

Follow the steps below in sequence to redeem Anchored codes with ease:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anchored on Roblox. Approach Scruff’s Shop (1) and enter. Press the Codes button (2) in the bottom-left corner of the Main Menu. Enter your code into the Type code text box (3). Press the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

Explore our carefully curated Roblox Codes section to find hundreds of amazing titles and collect numerous freebies!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy