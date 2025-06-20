Forgot password
Anchored Codes (June 2025)

Avoid deadly robots, hack every panel, and redeem Anchored codes to make it through every floor unscathed!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 20, 2025 11:49 am

Updated: June 20, 2025

We added a new code!

Leon the Engineer has created The Anchorage, a collection of floors littered with puzzles, deadly robots, and traps. Every floor brings forth a tougher challenge, and it’s going to take all of your skills and wits to make it to the other side. Grab some Anchored codes and soldier on!

All Anchored Codes List

Working Anchored Codes

  • A100K: 100 Lumens (New)

Expired Anchored Codes

  • DOUBLESILLY

How to Redeem Codes in Anchored

Follow the steps below in sequence to redeem Anchored codes with ease:

  • Scruff's Shop in Anchored
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Codes button in the Anchored Main Menu and Codes window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anchored on Roblox.
  2. Approach Scruff’s Shop (1) and enter.
  3. Press the Codes button (2) in the bottom-left corner of the Main Menu.
  4. Enter your code into the Type code text box (3).
  5. Press the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

