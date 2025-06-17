Anime Infinity Codes (June 2025) 

Anime Infinity codes will help you have 6 Astas in your team.

Updated June 17, 2025 Added new codes!

Do you think you have what it takes in order to fight the incoming anime threats? Well, you don’t. However, if you redeem Anime Infinity codes, you might be able to muster 10% of my power, in order to maybe scrap by.

All Anime Infinity Codes List

Active Anime Infinity Codes

Release!: 500 Gems (New)

500 Gems SHINY!: 1000 Gems, 3 Infinity Tickets, and 5 Trait Chards (New)

Expired Anime Infinity Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Infinity codes.

How to Anime Infinity Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Anime Infinity codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Infinity on Roblox. Press the CODES button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies

