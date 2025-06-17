Forgot password
Anime Infinity Official Image
Image via Komplex Studio
Category:
Codes

Anime Infinity Codes (June 2025) 

Anime Infinity codes will help you have 6 Astas in your team.
|

Published: Jun 17, 2025 06:36 am

Updated June 17, 2025

Added new codes!

Do you think you have what it takes in order to fight the incoming anime threats? Well, you don’t. However, if you redeem Anime Infinity codes, you might be able to muster 10% of my power, in order to maybe scrap by.

All Anime Infinity Codes List

Active Anime Infinity Codes  

  • Release!: 500 Gems (New)
  • SHINY!: 1000 Gems, 3 Infinity Tickets, and 5 Trait Chards (New)

Expired Anime Infinity Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Infinity codes.

How to Anime Infinity Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Anime Infinity codes:

How to redeem Anime Infinity codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Infinity on Roblox.
  2. Press the CODES button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

