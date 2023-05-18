All One Shot Codes in Roblox (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If there’s one kind of game Roblox needs more of, it’s ones inspired by One-Punch Man. One Shot is one of those games, which drops you into an open world with abilities seen in the anime and manga. Like many RPGs, you can level up, fight enemies, and complete quests for Yen. To ensure you start off on the right foot, use these One Shot codes for free goodies.

Every Working One Shot Codes in Roblox

For May 2023, One Shot only has a few freebies up for grabs, but they’re really handy. Here’s what they are:

TheDeepIsCalling : Use this code for 25 free Skillset Spins.

: Use this code for 25 free Skillset Spins. OneShot : Redeeming this code awards 10 free Skillset Spins.

: Redeeming this code awards 10 free Skillset Spins. TheDemonTime : This code can net you another 30 Skillset Spins.

: This code can net you another 30 Skillset Spins. RamonRanom123: Using this code will give you $300k Yen.

It’s also worth noting that a new Roblox code will drop as soon as the game gets 400 Likes on Roblox. If you’re playing and enjoy One Shot, go show your support! We’ll update the list as soon as the new code is released.

All Expired Roblox Codes in One Shot

As of May 2023, you won’t be able to redeem the following codes anymore:

There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem One Shot Codes In-Game

Redeeming codes is done fairly different from, say, Weak Legacy. It’s done through the chat box. Here’s how it works.

Open the chat box and type in “!code” then hit the spacebar. Type in one of the codes listed or copy and paste. They are case-sensitive. Press Enter and you’re good to go. You won’t get a notification if the code was a success, so be mindful of what you typed.

That’s all the Roblox One Shot codes for now. Those Skillset Spins really come in handy if you aren’t too keen on the abilities you got due to their random nature. For more related content, peruse the many codes lists we have here at Twinfinite.

