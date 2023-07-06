What Is the Best Vest in Warzone DMZ Season 4? Explained

Activision

The number of vests and items in Warzone’s DMZ mode make tracking the best somewhat challenging. That’s especially true of armor carriers, with different ones offering different bonuses in game, as well as the ability to equip more armor. Here, we’re detailing the best vest in Warzone DMZ Season 4.

DMZ Season 4 Best Vest

Right now, we’re choosing the Stealth Vest as the best one to use in DMZ. It received a serious buff with the Season 4 update back on June 14.

Specifically, the changes stopped any players who have the Stealth Vest equipped from being located by enemies using the Comms Vest. Previously, the Comms carrier would override the ‘invisibility’ granted by the Stealth carrier and users could still have their positions revealed. That’s no longer the case though.

On top of those changes, no player who has the Stealth Vest equipped will be called out by enemies using the Comms one. Players with Comms equipped can call out the location of an enemy. Previously, this included those using Stealth armor-carriers but the Season 4 changes put an abrupt end to this.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

In short, the stealthiness of the Stealth Vest has been significantly upped. The changes also constitute a nerf for the Comms Vest, which is now essentially overpowered by enemies using the buffed vest. It’ll make discrete infiltrations and extractions easier and players should look to equip it whenever possible. It’s identifiable by it’s dark blue color and camo pattern, shown in the image above.

Luckily, it can be bartered for at Buy Stations, so there’s always a way to get one (on top of the obvious looting and hoping you find one). You’ll need:

Two Electrical Components

Comic Book

Game Console

None are massively tough to acquire and it’s actually likely you’ll stumble on them as you work your way through Objectives and Tasks on any of DMZ’s exclusion zones.

Naturally, this pick may change with future updates, like Season 4 Reloaded. We could see others, like the Medic Vest, receive buffs to push them above others. For now though, we believe the Stealth Vest is the one you should be striving for. For everything else Call of Duty Warzone DMZ, stay with us right here, and check out our best DMZ loadouts recommendations too!

