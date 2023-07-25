Where To Find Game Consoles in Warzone DMZ

Infiltrating a Warzone to find and extract rare and valuable items is integral to Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. Some are more elusive than others and take some tracking down. Here’s where to find Gams Consoles in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get Game Consoles in DMZ

There are two main ways to get game consoles. By exploring and looting various places on the map, and by completing a certain chain of key quests known as Vondel’s Key Chain.

Looting

It probably won’t surprise you that there’s more than one way to find them in Warzone DMZ. It also won’t shock you that one of them is by exploring and looting. It does rely on RNG, but Game Consoles are more common than a lot of DMZ’s elusive items, like Gold Skulls.

They can be found in any Exclusion Zone and are most commonly found near to TVs or other forms of technology. We especially recommend heading to dense areas of residential buildings, like the Floating Districts in Vondel or the apartment buildings by Ashika Island’s Town Center.

These residences are full of living spaces that have been abandoned, presumably by residents who fled when warring Factions overtook their homes. A lot of them left behind their ways to game, it seems.

Guaranteed Games Consoles – Vondel’s Key Chain

There are better ways than looting though. Vondel introduced a huge number of keys into DMZ, each of which opens a specific location, bag, crate or cache. Some of the locations spawn Games Consoles every time they’re unlocked, so it becomes a matter of finding the right key.

We know that, currently, all the following locations reward players with a Game Console when they’re unlocked:

We have guides on earning the keys for each, linked above. They’ll all provide players with what you’re after, meaning they’re the best places to head for them.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to barter for one of them at a Buy Station, so it is a case of using one of the above methods.

They can also be quite difficult to spot: they don’t have a bright outline like some other in-demand objects, so keep your eyes peeled for a small, black, rectangular box (most similar to a real-life PS2).

That’s everything there is to say about Game Consoles in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, stay with us right here.