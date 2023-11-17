MW3 Zombies Time Limit, Explained

Although many Zombies entries have allowed players to roam around the map without a time restriction, the latest installment has changed up the pace. We’re here to explain the MW3 Zombies time limit and what to expect during this duration.

What Is the Time Limit in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The maximum time limit for MW3 Zombies is 60 minutes, differing from the round-based mechanics that you may be used to. You’ll start off with 45 minutes of free roam until the last 15 minutes trigger the spread of the Aether Storm.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

When the 45 minutes is up, the MW3 Zombies time limit will change to a 15-minute duration, and you’ll receive a notification about the Aether Storm spreading. I would highly suggest having a gas mask at this point, just in case you get too close to its radiation. You’ll be able to see the storm on the Tac-Map through its purple-colored hazard symbol:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

It will continuously spread throughout the map and ultimately get rid of exfil points within its range. By the end, the Aether Storm will corrupt the entire map, which is why it’s essential to get a gas mask.

While you’ll primarily be avoiding the storm, you must travel inside it during the Closing Time mission. Players must defeat the Stormcaller within these radioactive areas, and it’s recommended to prepare beforehand to withstand the enemy’s attacks.

What Happens When the Timer Runs Out in MW3 Zombies?

Now that we know about the events that unfold during the 15-minute mark, you may wonder what happens when the timer reaches zero in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Unfortunately, if you last this long, it will immediately result in a failed exfil and force you to lose out on all your stuff.

The Operator used for the mission will be resourceless, but you can rely on other Strike Team members if you’ve maximized your group.

Image Source: Activision

However, you may still be able to get your equipment back with the Tombstone soda since it will stash away your lost content for the next match. If you want easy access to this ability, check out our All Free Perk Locations guide to obtain it early.

Can You Extend the Time Limit in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Partaking in a Story Mission is the only way to extend the MW3 Zombies’ time limit. For example, if you go on the Act 1 quest, Extraction, your duration will start over again to give you more time for the task. This concept was previously discussed on a Reddit post from a member of the Treyarch team, confirming that this is the only way to extend the time limit for MW3 Zombies.

Comment

byu/Lemon64k from discussion

inCODZombies

There have been some rumors floating around of the time limit being increased, as many CoD players have expressed their desires for longer matches. Future patches may also bring back round-based mechanics to remove the restriction, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet.

That does it for our explanation of the MW3 Zombies’ time limit. For more MWZ content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details on the maximum squad size.