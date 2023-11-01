Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Co-op – Can You Play With Friends?

Modern Warfare 3’s campaign has been revamped with the newest Open Combat Missions, providing more choice-based mechanics for players. With this in mind, you might be wondering if you’ll be able to play with friends in MW3’s campaign, and we’re here to explain what you can expect.

Does the MW3 Campaign Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

Although MW3 has changed up some of its features, you won’t be able to play the campaign with friends.

Typically, Modern Warfare titles only exhibit a single-player campaign experience, but there have been a few installments like World at War and Black Ops 3 that have included this mechanic. It isn’t entirely clear if a Call of Duty entry will ever have a feature like this again unless another remake is in the works for these specific games.

Of course, you can still play Multiplayer to jump into the various modes with friends, such as Cutthroat, Search and Destroy, and Gun Game. Players can also expect the return of many beloved maps, from Highrise to Rust to Terminal.

As for the campaign, you can expect 15 missions that will provide exclusive rewards upon completion. The first quest, Operation 627, will take place after the events of MW2 as the Alpha Team attempts to infiltrate the Zordaya Prison Complex. The new Open Combat Missions feature will be a part of this experience too, allowing players to decide on their offensive and defensive strategies.

For instance, you can try to remain silent during Operation 627 by avoiding an enemy’s alert state, differing from the all-out battles you may have seen before. The Open Combat Missions also provide you with more loadout options, where you can scavenge around the area freely or steal some enemy guns.

Now that you know whether or not Modern Warfare 3’s campaign has co-op, you can learn more about the game by looking at the missions list. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.