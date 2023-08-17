How to Unlock M13C in Warzone Shadow Siege Event (Operation: Rogue Arsenal)

The Warzone Shadow Siege event takes you on a mission to take out the elite Konni Group as a Shadow Company soldier. With this mode, you can unlock the M13C, an Assault Rifle that is the counterpart of the M13B. But since it isn’t entirely clear how to obtain this weapon, we’ll explain what you need to do to acquire it as a reward.

How to Get M13C in Warzone Shadow Siege

The M13C requires players to assist in eliminating five commanders in the Shadow Siege mode. The event will last until Aug. 21, 2023, so you must play it before the duration ends. You can quickly find this mode in the Events tab of Warzone, showcasing other exclusive gifts like a Calling Card, Vehicle Skin, and many more.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Other than the weapon itself, you can get the M13C Blueprint by pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3. You’ll have a lot of options to choose from across multiple platforms, such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Shadow Siege design features many useful attachments, including the Bruen R90 Factory Stock, Xten Gravedigger Underbarrel, and Cronen Maw-86 Muzzle. It also exhibits a distinct red-color outline to match Modern Warfare 3’s artwork.

How to Assist in Killing 5 Commanders in Warzone Shadow Siege

To assist in killing five commanders, players can help take down Juggernauts, helicopters, and Wheelsons. Based on our experience, we found it easier to equip a launcher like the JOKR to eliminate these enemies much quicker. If you aren’t sure where to find these commanders, you will sometimes get a notification of their arrival at the center of your screen.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that you don’t have to single-handedly kill these bosses, as it only mandates you to assist in their elimination. Other teammates will also be around to help you to make the experience more accessible.

Another simple technique you can use is to destroy any nearby helicopter with a launcher (which will happen quite a lot.) Players can initiate this plan during the Missile Launcher objective since there will be many enemy choppers while you wait for it to load. Or, you can try again in the next task by guarding your team’s helicopter with your preferred weapon.

Eventually, you will receive the prompt ‘M13C Unlocked’:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

In return, players can head to their Weapons slot and start practicing their shots with the latest gun.

Now that you know how to unlock the M13C in Warzone, you can learn more about the event by checking out the entire list of rewards. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.