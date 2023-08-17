How To Complete Operation: Rogue Arsenal in Warzone (MW3 Reveal Shadow Siege Event)

Modern Warfare 3’s in-game reveal took place on August 17 with the Shadow Siege reveal event taking place in Warzone. It’s a new playlist that lets players work their way through Operation: Rogue Arsenal as they earn their rewards and work to the MW3 reveal trailer. Here’s what it consists of and how to complete it.

MW3 Reveal Event Walkthrough (Shadow Siege / Operation: Rogue Arsenal)

There are essentially four objectives for players to complete in the Shadow Siege playlist, all of which need to be done for a successful game. You’ll earn some of the event’s rewards, but it’s unlikely you’ll earn every single one if you only complete the Operation once.

It’s basically a DMZ mission, with one objective opening up the next. In this case, you’re part of a squad and a lobby vying to complete the objectives against the bots – the Konni Group.

Capture Missile Launchers

Players’ first task is to capture Missile Launchers. You’re working as a lobby and a squad here, so it’s worth ensuring a few players drop for each Launcher on the map. They’re clearly marked as small white missile symbols on the Al Mazrah map – they’ll also turn red once they’ve been captured.

It’ll be pretty clear what you need to do upon reaching one – just head inside the Launcher’s crate and interact with the station to begin the capture. Like drilling a safe or securing a SAM site, a timer will start and players need to stay nearby and defend the Launcher from bots.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Invade the Hidden Bunker

Once the 8 Missile Launchers have been captured, players need to head for the Hidden Bunker. This is located close the center of Al Mazrah, near the Zaya Observatory POI. There’ll be multiple entrances located on your map, each of which takes the form of a white symbol that looks like a hangar entrance.

Head for one of those in a vehicle and head inside. Warning: they’re radiation-heavy zones, so take a Durable Gas Mask when you inside. Luckily, a lot spawn from the loot crates inside, as well as being dropped by the Konni forces defending the Bunker.

Once inside, locate Gas Canisters. These are yellow cylindrical devices, typically encased in a larger spherical tub. Interact to pick them up, at which point your POV will switch to third person.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Exfil Gas Canisters – And Exfil

Secure your Gas Canister and head for a chopper. These are marked on your map as blue icons and the lobby won’t be ready to disband until 45 have been collected.

These fill the choppers and, when the target of 45 has been reached, players will receive a warning that they have one minute to reach an exfil chopper. It’s the same chopper you took the Gas Canisters to, so head back into one and make sure you’re inside when the timer expires.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll exfil back to the lobby, after the official MW3 Reveal Trailer has played out. This is where you can see which of the rewards you earned. Be warned, you might have to redeploy to complete all the challenges, like earning the M13C weapon.

That’s everything on how to complete Operation: Rogue Arsenal as part of MW3’s reveal event. It’s another captivating mission and epic reveal from the devs, with fan excitement only going one way as we approach November 10.