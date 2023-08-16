Every Reward For Playing In Warzone’s MW3 Reveal Event (Shadow Siege)

While MW3 has already been confirmed as the Call of Duty installment coming in 2023, a mammoth reveal event occurring in Warzone has been the focus of the community’s excitement. We don’t know exactly what the event will consist of, but we know the rewards it’ll offer to players who participate.

Warzone Shadow Siege Rewards

The event will take place on Thursday 17 August 2023, with the specific time depending on your location. Players need to drop into an Al Mazrah match in the new Shadow Siege playlist, before heading to the Zaya Observatory POI.

We don’t know what the event itself will consist of. Teasers have pointed to an event at the Observatory featuring the Konni Group, a new organization infiltrating Warzone’s exclusion zones.

On August 15, Activision revealed all the rewards players can earn for playing in the Shadow Siege event. Many were already known as coming because of the Season 5 Roadmap, but their addition as part of the MW3 reveal event is a new way of the devs implementing fresh content.

They said: “Gear up for Shadow Siege, Operators. Take part in the Modern Warfare III Reveal Event on August 17 at 10:30 AM PST and earn special rewards for your contributions to the battle in Al Mazrah.”

The rewards are as follows:

Serpent Slayer Vehicle Skin

Gas Canister Charm

Battle Token Tier Skip

Konni Group Emblem

Crimson Sound Calling Card

AR M13C Weapon

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The details on actually earning the rewards remain hazy. The only instructions the devs gave were to “play”.

Warzone’s Shadow Siege playlist has been locked since it was added to the game, but it’s presumed that players need only drop into it at the time of the event, when it’ll be unlocked and let players join matches.

The standout reward is definitely the new AR M13C weapon, which will head straight into Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. It’s a new assault rifle, described as: “The .300 BLK counterpart to the M13B, this full-auto Assault Rifle is versatile and hard-hitting as a main weapon or sniper support secondary.”

We’ll only know how it slots into the meta after August 17 but, for now, prepare for Shadow Siege and get excited for all the MW3 reveal event’s rewards. For everything else CoD, have a look at the related content below.