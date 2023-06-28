How To Get and Where To Use the Windmill Bag Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

The Vondel Exclusion Zone, alongside forming a brand new battle royale map for everyday Warzone players, brought a huge number of new keys into DMZ. One is the Windmill Bag Key, but how do you get it and where is it used in Warzone DMZ?

How To Get the Windmill Bag Key in Warzone DMZ

Like a number of Vondel’s other keys, there are a few ways to acquire the Windmill Bag Key in Warzone DMZ.

Looting

The first is via looting. This is typically unreliable though, with players forced to rely on pure RNG in the hopes they stumble across it.

Not only are keys very rare in loot chests, crates and bags, but there’s so many in Warzone Season 4 that the chances of it being the one you need (in this case, the Windmill Bag Key) are very slim. We don’t recommend trying to obtain it this way, but if you manage to stumble across one then certainly count your proverbial chickens.

Phalanx Faction Mission

The second method is by completing the ‘Rifle Some Feathers’ mission. This is a Tier 5 Mission in the new Phalanx Faction. As a result, it takes a lot of working up to and is tough to complete. The tasks players need to do in order to tick it off and earn the Windmill Bag Key are:

Buy a SP-X 80 from a Buy Station. Kill 15 Operators or Commanders with a SP-X 80.

It’ll also grant you 20,000 XP. You may have to invest a lot of time in Phalanx Faction missions to unlock Tier 5 though.

Mayor’s Briefcase

The third – and our recommended – method to earn the Windmill Bag Key is by opening the Mayor’s Briefcase. This does require the Mayor’s Briefcase Key, but all the keys form part of a chain so this shouldn’t come as a surprise at this stage. We also have a guide (linked above) for all you need to know about getting this key.

Once you’ve got it, we need to find the Briefcase itself. This is located to the west of City Hall, on a bench in the northern-most square that sits in front of the Hall. Specifically, it’s in map grid G3 on Vondel.

The image to the left shows its location from further out, showing how you can get there via University or by heading north from the Mall. The image on the right shows its precise position in the City Hall square.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

We recommend approaching from the road that runs east/west to the north side of City Hall. There’s a lot of AI around the Briefcase, but they’re more densely stationed to the south. Approaching from the north means you can bypass most enemies and open the briefcase with minimal hassle.

The Briefcase itself sits on a bench in the square. It’s small, silver and metallic. Assuming you’re in the right place, you should be able to spot it easily enough.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head over and interact with it to use the key. It’ll pop open and reward you with a Gold Bar (always worth stowing because of their high value and potential when bartering) and the Windmill Bag Key, which is what we came for.

Where To Use the Windmill Bag Key

Now we’ve got the Windmill Bag Key, we can head to the Windmill where it’s used. This is located just to the west of the Stadium POI, in Vondel map grid E7.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s swarming with AI, especially around the windmill’s base. You’re best bet is making your way to the apartment buildings just south of the windmill. From high ground here, we were able to take all of them out with minimal fuss. This made approaching the windmill and ascending up to the top far easier.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll find the bag inside the windmill’s top floor, nestled between some wooden crates. Use the Windmill Bag Key to open it and stow the Gold Bar and the Barista’s Bag Key in your backpack. You can then exfil or get to your next objective.

That’s all there is to know about finding, getting and using the Windmill Bag Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, like the best loadouts to take into DMZ Season 4, stick with us right here.

