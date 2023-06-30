How To Get and Where To Use the Art Center Loft Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Warzone’s Vondel environment, brought to the CoD battle royale with Season 4, also brought a huge number of keys into the DMZ extraction mode. Each unlocks a unique location or item, potentially offering valuable loot and another key. The Art Center Loft key is one such item, and tracking it down becomes a mission in and of itself in DMZ.

How To Get the Art Center Loft Key in DMZ

Like the other keys in Warzone Season 4, there’s more than one way to acquire the Art Center Loft Key. We’ll run through each below and explain why one is a much better method than the other.

Looting

First the worst, as the old rhyme goes. You can acquire the key by looting Vondel POIs. All the keys are thought to be available in chests, crates and duffel bags situated all over the Netherlands-based map.

However, this is a straight up stinky method of trying to find it. There are a lot of keys in Vondel and they’re pretty rare items. As a result, finding any – let alone the specific Art Center Loft Key – is a matter of RNG and luck. You’ll probably have to open hundreds if not thousands of chests before you find it.

Equipment Crate

The better method, even if it’s still not a piece of cake, is to open the Equipment Crate. This requires the Equipment Crate Key, with the Art Center Loft Key being the subsequent one in the chain. The linked guide goes in depth on how to get the Equipment Crate Key but, in short, you need to access the Cruise Terminal Office or find one via looting (return to the above point about how unreliable this is).

To find the Equipment Crate in Warzone DMZ, you need to head to map grid G6, under Vondel Museum. Drop down off the platform just west of the Museum, onto the canal path that takes you underneath the POI.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head inside the tunnels and you’ll see a wooden crate on a platform at the far side. Note that these tunnels are populated by some AI who don’t want you snooping around their Equipment Crate.

There’s also the chance that you’ll attract more down from the Museum itself. We found the best way to get to the Crate with minimal fuss was to drop down to the canal path (shown in the image above) and use a suppressed weapon.

The exact location under Museum is shown on the left side of the image below. The right side of the image below shows you how the crate looks in game so you’re aware of precisely what you’re searching for.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head up to the crate and interact with it to open. Then take what’s inside: the Art Center Loft Key.

Where To Use the Art Center Loft Key in DMZ

Now, the key must be taken to the Art Center Loft. Some keys, like the Barista’s Bag Key, open a duffel bag. In this case, it opens a loft over by the University that most resembles a stoner’s dorm room of sorts.

Specifically, you can find the Art Center Loft in map grid G3, at the northeasterly side of the Artist Residency building. The image on the left shows its approximate position to the east of University and west of City Hall. The image on the right shows its precise location within the Artist Residency building.

You can ignore the radiation circle; we were just unlucky enough to have to combat that when we visited for this guide. Chances are it won’t be there when you head to the Loft.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Work your way up to the upper floors and, to the right of the elevator shaft, there’s a locked door. That’s the Art Center Loft.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once inside, there’s multiple weapons scattered about, a bathroom worth exploring for its medical supplies and, most importantly, the Fire Department Dormitory Key on the desk at the far side. That’s worth stowing as the next key in the chain and one you can keep in your Contraband until it’s needed.

For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4, stick with us right here.

