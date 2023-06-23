How To Get and Where To Use the Houseboat Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Warzone Season 4’s Vondel brought a series of keys to the game, each of which players need to unlock to access a valuable area or item. One is the Houseboat Key, but how do you get it and where is it used in Warzone DMZ?

How To Get the Houseboat Key in Warzone DMZ

Mission

Like other keys in Warzone Season 4, the Houseboat Key can be acquired a few different ways. There is one way that’s more reliable than any other though: completing the Security Checkpoint mission in the Phalanx Faction. It’s a Tier 2 mission and requires players to:

Place a Tactical Camera at the Central Station in Vondel. Mark 10 enemies with the Tactical Camera at the Central Station.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s incredibly simple for players to complete, mainly because you can equip the Tactical Camera as your Field Upgrade prior to a match starting.

There’s no need to loot one in-game, just drop in with one already in your loadout, head to Central Station and deploy it. Move to a safe location nearby and hop into your Tactical Camera to scan enemies as they move around the Station.

Completing the Security Checkpoint mission grants players 7,500 XP and the Houseboat Key in pristine condition (meaning it has 3 uses).

Key Chain

Another way to acquire the Houseboat Key is by unlocking the Stage Bag. Unfortunately, this requires a key to unlock, one that’s a lot more elusive to track down. It requires you to have opened the Barista’s Bag Key, which requires you to have unlocked the Windmill Bag Key, and so on.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

In short, if you’re after the Houseboat Key, the best method is the Security Checkpoint mission.

Looting

The Houseboat Key, like all keys in Vondel, can be acquired by looting. This does rely entirely on RNG though, so it’s unlikely you’ll find it quickly. It’s more likely that you’ll stumble across it somewhere down the line when you’re not even after it.

Where To Use the Houseboat Key in DMZ

Unsurprisingly, the Houseboat Key is used to unlock a Houseboat. The Houseboat in question is located on the canal southwest of Castle and north of the Fire Department. Specifically, it’s in map grid C5.

The image on the left shows its location on Vondel’s west, with the image on the right showing it’s exact location north of the Fire Dept.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Just head up to the Houseboat, unlock it and let yourself in. You’ll find the Bike Parking Key alongside some decent loot.

That’s all there is to know about finding and using the Houseboat Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else DMZ, stick with us at Twinfinite and check out the related content below.

