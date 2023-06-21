How To Get and Where To Use Bike Parking Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

A series of keys have emerged in Warzone Season 4, with each offering unique access to a POI on the new Vondel map. One is the Bike Parking Key, but how do you get it and where can you use it in Warzone DMZ?

How To Get the Bike Parking Key

Thankfully, the Bike Parking Key is one of the more simple keys to acquire in Warzone DMZ. There are a few ways to acquire it, with some more reliable than others. We’ll run through the best ways to get it before showing you exactly where to use it in Vondel.

Welcome To Vondel

Undoubtedly the best way to earn the Bike Parking Key in Warzone DMZ is to complete the Welcome To Vondel mission. This is a Tier 1 mission for the new Phalanx Faction and should be easily doable for DMZ players of any calibre.

It requires you to:

Activate a UAV Tower in Vondel. Pick up an enemy radio in Vondel. Kill 3 radio marked enemies in Vondel.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

While aspects of the instructions aren’t clear, picking up an enemy radio and killing marked enemies just means using a UAV dropped by a bot to kill three more. We’ve explained how to pick up an enemy radio and kill marked enemies already, if you need more help.

Completing the Welcome to Vondel mission grants players 5,000 XP but, more importantly, the Bike Parking Key as well.

Exploring and Looting

The second way to acquire the key is to loot it. Unfortunately, you’ll be leaving your chances of finding it up to the hands of fate, so it’s not really a reliable method to find it.

In theory, you could stumble across it in your first crate or loot box. It could also take you 100 to track down. That’s why the Welcome to Vondel mission is the method we’re recommending above all others.

Skeleton Key

There is a third way to access the Bike Parking Facility – a Skeleton Key. This is an alternative to the Bike Parking Key and will open any lock in DMZ. They’re notoriously difficult to craft and find though, so use them wisely. To earn a new Skeleton Key on Vondel, players can barter:

Three 3-Plate Armor Vests

Three Self-Revive Kits

A Gold Bar

For a worn Skeleton Key, which can only be used once because of its fragile nature, they are:

Videocassette Recorder

Vintage Wine

Encrypted Hard Drive

Where To Use Bike Parking Key in Warzone DMZ’s Vondel: Exact Location

Unsurprisingly, the Bike Parking Key is used at a Bike Parking Facility. These are located just north of the Zoo POI, in Vondel’s southwest. They’re two rectangular buildings located in map grid D6. Their exact location is outlined in the image below:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

They shouldn’t be all that hard to find or navigate. There’s a lot of enemy AI south of the Bike Parking Facilities in the Zoo, but we were able to avoid them by using the roads that circle the Zoo itself.

Like other locked POIs, just walk up to the Bike Parking Facility doors and interact, using the key in your arsenal to unlock them. There’s a couple of orange crates in each building, as well as the Townhouse Apartment Key. We also found a Cruise Terminal Key in a duffel bag of the westerly building.

That’s everything there is to know about the Bike Parking Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, stay with us on Twinfinite and check out the related content below.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts