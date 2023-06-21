How To Pick Up An Enemy Radio and Mark Enemies in Warzone DMZ

Activision

When it comes to the plethora of missions, keys and items to track down and extract in Warzone DMZ, using an enemy radio to locate and eliminate three sounds very simple. However, the instructions aren’t all that clear and players have been left confused by them. Here’s how to pick up an enemy radio and mark enemies with it in Warzone DMZ.

Pick Up An Enemy Radio Warzone DMZ

Warzone Season 4 brought the new Phalanx Faction into DMZ. One of the Tier 1 missions is called ‘Welcome to Vondel’ and requires players to, alongside activating a UAV Tower, pick up an enemy radio before killing 3 radio marked enemies in Vondel.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The instructions have left some players (and us, to be completely honest) confused. There isn’t a ‘Radio’ device in Warzone DMZ, much less one that’s lootable from enemies. What it actually means by radio is a UAV.

When you work your way through enemy combatants, some will drop a UAV on the ground where they died. It looks like a small walkie-talkie and is presumably how the enemies communicate and locate players in DMZ.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Eliminate Radio Marked Enemies in Warzone DMZ

As you can see in the image above, holding down the interact button will activate the enemy radio (UAV). A small circular ping will emit from the location you called it in.

This will mark all nearby enemies with red diamonds on your minimap, as well as in your actual game. All you need to do once they’ve been marked is swiftly eliminate three.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The image above shows how they’ll look, both in-game and on your minimap. Note that the pings don’t last a long time, so you’ll need to act swiftly and move to eliminate enemies as soon as they’ve been marked.

We actually had an instance where the final bot in one group dropped the UAV. We therefore had to wait for enemy reinforcements and lure other AI over before activating it. Either way, it shouldn’t be too tricky now we’ve explained it all in depth.

The only delay you may encounter is enemies not dropping their radios. It did take us a few groups before we stumbled across one, but they seem fairly easy to find if you’re taking out large numbers of enemies in your DMZ matches.

That’s everything there is to know about picking up an enemy radio and marking enemies in Warzone DMZ’s Vondel. It’ll complete the Welcome to Vondel mission, rank up Season 4’s Phalanx Faction and keep your DMZ progress ticking over.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts