How to Fix MW3 Zombies Loadout Not Saving

The Loadouts you can create in MWZ can ultimately save you throughout your journey in Operation Deadbolt, providing you with a more suitable gun. However, if you are currently running into the MW3 Zombies Loadout not saving issue, here’s what you can do to fix it.

MW3 Zombies Loadout Not Saving Solution

To fix the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Loadout not saving bug, you can try the following methods:

Go into the Gunsmith of your insured weapon and tweak an attachment

Ensure that your weapon has leveled up enough to meet the attachment rank

Test out other attachments

Unequip the gun and add a different one, and then equip your preferred weapon

Play a round of Multiplayer and go back to Zombies

Reddit user cory3612 has discovered one fix that could help with the Loadnot not saving issue in MW3 Zombies, wherein you must change at least one of your attachments. Once you do this, the system should refresh and get you going for your MWZ mission.

However, if something is wrong with the equipment itself, you may need to try out another attachment, as your weapon may not be ranked enough to use a particular one. You can always try to level up your weapon with XP Tokens or complete some camo challenges.

Another Reddit user has suggested temporarily changing it to a different gun and returning to your Custom Loadout shortly after. It seems like the COD HQ just needs a little refresher, similar to the first fix, and other variations can help with the annoying bug.

If the problem persists, you can try to play a round in Multiplayer mode since the Loadout not saving issue may be linked to Zombies. After completing a match or two, you can check back to see if it works properly. Activision and Sledgehammer Games are still working on several issues within Modern Warfare 3, so a solution could be implemented soon, especially now that a patch for November has been released.

Now that you know how to fix the MW3 Zombies Loadout not saving problem, you can get help with other problems like the Golden Enigma bug. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more MWZ content.