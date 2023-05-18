Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support Weapons In Season 3

Activision

Warzone 2 snipers remain integral to taking down enemies from afar, but it can be a bit of a conundrum which weapons players should take alongside their sniper. Here, we’re running through the best sniper support weapons in Warzone 2 Season 3.

The ideal sniper support weapon should be versatile and quick, keeping players protected at close and medium ranges. For that reason, niche options like shotguns, marksman rifles and LMGs are out, with the best options coming from the SMG and Assault Rifle class. There’s likely to be more players than ever rocking snipers given their newfound ability to one-hit kill in Warzone 2.

We’re picking three based on their current strengths and weaknesses in Warzone 2, as well as giving a recommended build for each. Naturally, this list will change as and when the meta does but right now these are your best options.

Best Sniper Support Guns in Warzone 2

BAS-P

Because of its massive buffs with Season 3 Reloaded, the BAS-P makes this list for the first time. It’s undoubtedly trickier to use as a sniper support gun than some of the slower and more accurate SMGs, but its insane fire-rate, excellent handling and decent power make it one of the best SMGs available right now.

It saw its ranges across the board improved, meaning it can hang at medium ranges in a way it simply couldn’t prior to the S3R update. Throw on the below attachments to augment its handling and range and you’ll have yourself a great sniper support option:

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Barrel: 12″ Bruen SZ-36

MX9

The MX9 has long been one of the easiest and most accurate SMGs in Warzone 2, traits that were only improved in Season 3 with its buffs. Specifically, its mobility was improved, meaning it’s faster than before and just as lacking in recoil. Avoiding any changes with S3R means it retains its place in this list.

We’re opting to improve its handling and range, with its kick already so insignificant it can be ignored:

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99

SA Schalldämpfer 99 Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

STB 556

Certainly more AR than SMG, the STB 556‘s major strength is its fire-rate, dispensing shots rapidly. It’s essentially the bigger brother of the MX9 and was buffed in the Season 3 update as well. Deploying it accurately and smartly translates to dropping enemies quickly, even if its handling could lead to players being caught out if they play overly aggressively.

We’re opting for attachments that improve accuracy, as the STB’s fire-rate does make recoil a slight issue. Adding in extended magazines and a strong optic make it an excellent mid-range choice, perfect for slotting in alongside the Warzone 2 sniper of your choosing:

Underbarrel: Demo Cleanshot 40

Demo Cleanshot 40 Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

That rounds off your best options for sniper support weapons in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded. This list will be updated in the future, so be sure to check back and, in the meantime, check out the related content below.

