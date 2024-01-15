Best M16 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Three-round-burst weapons have seen a resurgence in Season 1 of MW3 and Warzone, weapons like the Renetti or DG 58 dominate the competitive scene. Since we’re looking at triple-shot weaponry, we turn to the M16 of old to assess whether the best M16 loadout can match up to the best of this season.

Best M16 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best M16 Attachments

The M16 is notoriously bouncy with its recoil and i’m sad to report it remains the same in Modern Warfare 3. Unlike powerhouses like the FR 5.56 or DG 58, the M16’s recoil is substantial enough that some attention needs to be given to it for the weapon to thrive.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition : 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds

: 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds Magazine : 45 Round Magazine

: 45 Round Magazine Optic: Slate Reflector

Interestingly, the M16 doesn’t feature a barrel attachment that improves both recoil and damage range like all the other assault rifles. Due to this, we only have the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle and forgo the barrel attachment entirely. The Bruen Heavy Support Grip helps with some recoil issues and bounciness that have become synonymous with the M16. Since we do not have a barrel to increase our damage range, we instead use the 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds for that extra bite.

Finally, we have the expected 45-round magazine for the Warzone health environment and the Slate Reflector Optic as a clean sight.

Best M16 Perks

Our Warzone perks are a general baseline and can be swapped out for any of your preferences. For those looking for a complete perk package without any of the thinking then we have you covered.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Shrapnel

: Shrapnel Perk 3 : Resupply

: Resupply Perk 4: Resolute

Double Time is a must-have for any fast-paced player looking to cross sightlines in the fastest and most efficient way possible. Shrapnel and Resupply are a duo that gain immense value from one another. The former causes your grenades to explode and fire shrapnel across the battlefield, enemies hit are slowed and their health regen stopped. Coupled with Resupply, it constantly provides you with Tactical and Lethal equipment that makes the duo very strong together.

Finally, we have Resolute, a brand new perk that offers a burst of movement speed when we are hit by bulletfire. Thanks to MW3’s movement mechanics, we can use this perk to escape unwinnable situations and turn them on their heads.

Best M16 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best M16 Attachments

The M16 suffers even more from its recoil and bouncy weapon fire in Modern Warfare 3, since less time and effort can be directed towards mitigating these problems. Since MW3 is all about movement and speed is king, we need to bring the M16 into the new era with mobility improvements.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : 14″ Carbine Shroud

: 14″ Carbine Shroud Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Magazine : 45 Round Magazine

: 45 Round Magazine Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

For our barrel we use the 14″ Carbine Shroud for some recoil and handling improvements while sacrificing a smidge of damage. The DR-6 Handstop and Sakin ZX Grip are the perfect duo to tie off our mobility increases, helping our ADS speeds, movement speeds, sprint seeds, and sprint to fire speeds.

Finally, we have the 45 Round Magazine for extended fights and the Slate Reflector as a clean optic to keep your shots on target.

Best M16 Perks

The M16 is a standard Assault Rifle through and through, so we want to equip perks that will bolster this weapon to squeeze out each bit of power.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Infantry Vest is the best of the best right now; allowing you to sprint further and recharge quicker for swift movements across the map. MW3 is no different from any other Call of Duty when considering the chaos of the multiplayer, and we want the Quick Grip Gloves to be able to keep up with the pace. Climbing boots allow us to approach a gunfight with newfound vertically and cannot be underestimated, and we get the bonus of zero fall damage. Finally, the Tac Mask is the perfect protection from the flashbang spam and concussion assault every player knows and loathes.

That is for our best M16 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone guide. Warzone Season 1 has just launched so check back in regularly as the META defines itself over the coming weeks. Likewise, be sure to read over our related guides, news, and updates.