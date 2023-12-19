Best Lockwood 300 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Shotguns across Call of Duty history are either broken or completely useless, Modern Warfare 3 tries to find a middle ground between the two. Certain shotguns are outperforming others in the meta but for now, we set our sights on the Lockwood 300 and its best loadout.

Best Lockwood 300 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Lockwood 300 Attachments

The Lockwood 300’s strength is locked behind one single attachment; the Maelstrom Dual Trigger. This simple addon can turn this forgettable shotgun into a complete monster due to its ability to fire two slugs with one trigger press. Warzone 2 players will remember the days when this weapon plagued every match but will be happy to know it isn’t in such a broken state any longer.

The attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Sakin D8 107

: Sakin D8 107 Barrel : 597MM Matuzek Inferno

: 597MM Matuzek Inferno Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

The damage output of this weapon is monstrous. At close range, the Lockwood 300 is capable of downing the enemy with one single pull of the trigger. A perfect counter to the current mobility-favored META in Warzone.

The Maelstrom Dual Trigger allows the Lockwood to fire both of its barrels at the same time for devastating effect. Its one downside is that you must reload after pulling the trigger, so we use the VLK LZR 7MW and the Sakin D8 107 attachments to ensure you hit that shot from the get go. Due to Warzone’s current movement META we slip on the Heist Stock Mod for an incredible boost in mobility and finish off the loadout with the Matuzek Inferno barrel for some added power and range.

Best Lockwood 300 Perks

Our perks are recommended for Warzone in general and are mostly irrelevant to the weapon you’re using. Here we detail our all-around perk package for any player.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is an absolute must-have when your entire game plan revolves around hitting one shot before you must reload. In perk slot 2 we have Double Time, an absolute must-have in Warzone as mobility will save your life and get you into a fight quicker.

Tempered offers us a unique ability to plate up 33% quicker than opponents while needing almost 33% fewer plates than any other squad. Finally, High Alert protects you from the enemy squad’s aiming at the back of your skull while simultaneously giving you information on their whereabouts.

Best Lockwood 300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Lockwood 300 Attachments

With new movement mechanics causing players to slip, slide, dip, dive, and duck across the battlefield, we have to be even more cautious with our shots with the Lockwood 300. Since we use the Maelstrom Dual Trigger we have to hit that initial shot so all of our attachments are here to reflect that.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : Matuzek 812 Barrel

: Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser : Hipshot L20

: Hipshot L20 Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action : Maelstrom Dual Trigger

: Maelstrom Dual Trigger Ammunition: 12 Gauge Slug

The major changes are the Hipshot L20 and the 12 Gauge Slug ammunition. The slugs turn this shotgun into a mid-range rifle with devastating damage and incredible accuracy. The Hipshot L20 allows you to hit shots like a shotgun, keep in mind that you only have one chance, but the Hipshot L20 increases the odds.

Best Lockwood 300 Perks

Mobility is the name of our game in MW3 so we want to select a range of perks that will either increase our mobility or facilitate it.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Infantry Vest is a must-have for any high mobility class as it offers faster Tac Sprint and recharge speed for fast rotations through the maps and devastating flanks. With the Quick Grip Gloves, you don’t have to worry about missing that crucial shot with the Dual Trigger and can swiftly draw your sidearm. Climbing Boots will have you swinging around vertical engagements like Spider-Man while negating the risk of any fall damage. Finally, the Tac Mask gives you some much-needed safety against Flashbang/Concussion equipment spam.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Lockwood 300 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. We will, of course, be updating this page as the meta shifts and weapons rise and fall, so check back soon!