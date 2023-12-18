Best COR-45 Loadout in Modern Warfare and Warzone

With Overkill being opposites in MW3 and Warzone, sidearm builds have never been more accessible. The COR-45 is the standard .45 pistol that everyone receives at level 1, so we thought it best to start here with its best loadout.

Best COR-45 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best COR-45 Attachments

The bog-standard pistol that every operator receives may be one of the best secondaries in Warzone at the minute. Its supreme mobility along with its cozy TTK makes it an easy pick even over some of the best SMGs.

Muzzle : Bruen Tri-Port

: Bruen Tri-Port Laser : XTEN Sidearm-L400

: XTEN Sidearm-L400 Ammunition : .45 Auto High Grain

: .45 Auto High Grain Trigger Action : XRK Lightning Fire

: XRK Lightning Fire Rear Grip: Akimbo COR-45

We start with the Bruen Tri-Port muzzle for a drastic increase in recoil control for our Akimbo build and the XTEN Sidearm-L400 Laser for a better hip-fire spread. Since this is a fully Akimbo setup, we need some extra oomph to our bullets, so we load the COR-45 with .45 Auto High Grain. Next up we use the XRK Lightning Fire trigger action for a massive fire rate increase, a valuable stat for hip-fire strength.

Finally, we of course use the Akimbo COR-45 rear grip to get access to identical pistols for maximum devastation.

Best COR-45 Perks

For our perks, we are going to list a general perk package for Warzone but feel free to swap any of them out for your personal preference.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Mobility is the name of the game in Warzone and for that reason, we have the Sleight of Hand and Double Time pair. Sleight of Hand is more effective than ever since we now can sprint and reload. Sprinting faster for longer is an obvious pick, so Double Time is a must-have.

Using Tempered will increase your plating speed by 33% while upping the efficiency of every plate by around 12 – 15% so not only will you need less, but they will do more, freeing your bag for other gadgets. Finally, High Alert will keep your back safe and watch over you like a guardian angel.

Best COR-45 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best COR-45 Attachments

Modern Warfare 3’s chaotic environment favors mobility more than any other stat thanks to the new movement mechanics. Having a pistol as our secondary is almost a given, especially when the Overkill Vest isn’t as prevalent as it is in Warzone. So a strong pistol sidearm can be the difference between life and death.

Muzzle : XRK Ventor-900

: XRK Ventor-900 Barrel : XRK Pyre-9 Heavy Long Barrel

: XRK Pyre-9 Heavy Long Barrel Laser : FJX DIDO-70

: FJX DIDO-70 Trigger Action : XRK Lightning Fire

: XRK Lightning Fire Rear Grip: Tactical Grip Cover

First up we have XRK Ventor-900 for some significant recoil and gun kick control. The XRK Pyre-9 Heavy Long Barrel is perfect for putting some more damage per shot into enemy combatants, especially when paired with the XRK Lightning Fire for faster shots. However, mobility is the name of the game so the FJX DIDO-70 and Tactical Grip Cover offer a massive boost in movement, ADS, and Sprint to Fire speeds.

The Tactical Grip Cover offers the pistol fast draw for quicker secondary draw so you can imitate the fastest gun in the West.

Best COR-45 Perks

Due to our sidearm pick we want our perks to reflect an SMG-like playstyle and of course, we need to avoid picking the Overkill Vest.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest offers supreme mobility for any and every weapon, recharging Tac Sprint and increasing duration for fast rotations. Quick Grip Gloves ensure we can switch weapons, as swapping weapons is always faster than reloading. Covert Sneakers remove footstep sound (Dead Silence), so you can rotate and slip behind enemy lines. Finally, EOD padding keeps you safe from stray frag grenades or killstreaks.

That does it for our best COR-45 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone guide. Stick with us at Twinfinite for the latest Call of Duty news, updates, and guides as Season 1 progresses.