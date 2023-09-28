Best ISO 9MM Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Season 6 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has only just begun, and with its release comes two brand new weapons. One of these is the ISO 9MM, which is a subclass of the ISO receiver and a direct competitor to its very own ISO 45. This new weapon sports exceptional handling and a high fire rate, perfect for those who desire an SMG that performs in both short and medium range. Here are the best ISO 9MM loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 ISO 9MM Loadout

This brand-new weapon is set to shake up the META with its almost non-existent recoil and ease of use for all players. Its only drawback is its slightly low damage compared to fan-favorites like the Lachmann Sub or its sister the ISO 45.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser Sprint to fire speed -0.27oz Aim down sight speed -31.16ft

Optic: Personal preference, but I would recommend the Cronen Mini Pro for its slimline appearance.

Stock: Demo Fade Tac Aim down sight speed -0.77oz Aim walking speed -1.47in

9MM Hollow Point Recoil smoothness -0.61 Bullet velocity +0.50gr

50 Round Drum

As always with SMGs we want to maximize handling plus damage in Warzone, but due to the ISO 9MM’s effectiveness at medium range, we place some emphasis on recoil smoothness to help with those engagements.

Best ISO 9MM Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

MW2 loadouts are completely different from Warzone due to the need for more damage and ammunition to rip through armor plates. MW2 doesn’t have the extra health pool for guns to eat through, allowing a more versatile build for each weapon.

The best attachments are as follows:

XRK Sandstorm Aim down sight speed -0.18oz Recoil control +0.14in

ISO 45 Factory Aim walking speed -0.18lb Aim down sight speed -0.29in

1mW Quick Fire Laser Sprint to fire speed -0.27oz Aim down sight speed -31.16ft

FSS Sharkfin 90 Aim down sight speed -0.39 Aim walking speed -0.18in

A30 Stout Recoil steadiness +0.61oz Sprint to fire speed -0.12in



Because we want to maximize mobility due to MW2’s map size compared to Warzone, this weapon will generally always be at an effective range. Each attachment bolsters the handling and movement speed or recoil steadiness. Damage is an afterthought as most gunfights are over after the first six bullets, so we’ve prioritized making this weapon as slippery as possible.

That’s everything you need to know regarding the best ISO 9MM loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out the other best loadout guides to get a leg-up on the competition!