Best Fennec 45 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Fennec 45 is far from the SMG that dominated Warzone 2’s first season alongside the RPK. It’s still eminently usable; fast-firing and lethal up close. Nerfs to its recoil and range inhibit it being among the best SMGs in either title, but these weaknesses can be negated to a large extent. Here are the best Fennec 45 loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Three.

Best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 Build

The Fennec 45 was left untouched in Season 3 Reloaded, occupying the same middling spot among Warzone 2’s SMGs. It still fires rapidly and drops enemies up close, but it struggles to compete at longer ranges given its bounce and damage ranges.

As a result, our recommended Fennec loadout is still about balancing recoil control and improving range, but this SMG is still generally unsuitable for gunfights beyond the closest of ranges. The Schlager Tango underbarrel stabilizes shots without ruining ADS and sprint-to-fire, while the Bruen Pendulum muzzle aids both horizontal and vertical recoil – the latter more than the former.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Stock : Agile Assault-7

: Agile Assault-7 Magazine : Fennec Mag 45

: Fennec Mag 45 Underbarrel : Schlager Tango

: Schlager Tango Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

The Fennec Mag 45 extended magazines remain an absolute must-pick because, without them, you’ll be reloading far too frequently. You can swap out the laser for a rear grip to help more with recoil control but we like the VLK LZR 7MW as it lets players snap onto enemies and aids ADS speed.

Finally, the Agile Assault-7 improves mobility across the board, ensuring the Fennec stays ahead of its SMG counterparts in terms of sprint speed, ADS and strafe speed. The result is a SMG that might take some practice to master but, once you’ve managed that, it’ll see you right in any close-range gunfight.

Best Modern Warfare 2 Fennec Loadout

For Modern Warfare 2, a few of our recommended Warzone 2 attachments translate over. The Schlager Tango and 45 Round Mags remain must-picks because of their benefits to recoil and reloading.

We’ve made changes elsewhere to make it more suitable for respawn modes. Specifically, we’re opting for the Fennec Rubber Grip and FTAC Locktight Stock to improve ADS speed and mobility.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

FTAC Locktight Stock Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Because it will kick more, we’re also going for the Cronen Mini Pro optic to make hitting shots easier. This Fennec 45 is ideal for running-and-gunning, so don’t be afraid to sprint around maps and fly at enemies. Assuming you’re quick to react, it’ll reward you and drop most other SMG users.

That’s all you need to know about the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Three for the strongest meta build. Check out the related content below, or our overall Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List.

